ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares scares up a win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dn7ya_0it7BZ7200
Susana Mijares co-owns Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie in far North Central San Antonio.

San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares crafted her way to a sweet victory over the weekend on Food Network’s Halloween Wars .

Season 12 of the cooking competition show debuted in September , pitting nine teams against each other to create spooky and sugary treats for a $50,000 grand prize. Each week, the judges eliminated one team.


Mijares' Ghostly Gals team also tapped an expert pumpkin carver and a cake artist to compete for the big win.

In the weekend's finale, Ghostly Gals went head to head with a team known as Lollipop Lunatics, both tasked with creating an eerie fashion show inspired by the catacombs in Paris. Ghostly Gals presented a fashionable skeleton dressed in a sugar couture dress.

This is the fourth Food Network competition for Mijares since making her 2016 debut on its Spring Baking Championship . She also competed on the network's Best Baker in America in 2017 and Holiday Wars in 2021.

The victory makes Mijares and her husband, pastry chef and chocolatier
Nacho Aguirre , a veritable Food Network power couple. He won the channel’s Spring Baking Championship in 2018.

The couple owns Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie in far North Central San Antonio.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

23 San Antonio restaurants serving classic comfort food

Sometimes, we just need to eat our feelings, because a full stomach can help fill the heart. And there’s no better cure for feeling down in the dumps like a hearty, rib-sticking meal. While Soul Food and homestyle cooking abound in San Antonio, comfort food doesn’t just mean sticking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
607
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy