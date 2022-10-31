San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares scares up a win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares crafted her way to a sweet victory over the weekend on Food Network’s Halloween Wars .
Season 12 of the cooking competition show debuted in September , pitting nine teams against each other to create spooky and sugary treats for a $50,000 grand prize. Each week, the judges eliminated one team.
Mijares' Ghostly Gals team also tapped an expert pumpkin carver and a cake artist to compete for the big win.
In the weekend's finale, Ghostly Gals went head to head with a team known as Lollipop Lunatics, both tasked with creating an eerie fashion show inspired by the catacombs in Paris. Ghostly Gals presented a fashionable skeleton dressed in a sugar couture dress.
This is the fourth Food Network competition for Mijares since making her 2016 debut on its Spring Baking Championship . She also competed on the network's Best Baker in America in 2017 and Holiday Wars in 2021.
The victory makes Mijares and her husband, pastry chef and chocolatier Nacho Aguirre , a veritable Food Network power couple. He won the channel’s Spring Baking Championship in 2018.
The couple owns Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie in far North Central San Antonio.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter .
Comments / 0