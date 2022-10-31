Read full article on original website
“One of the biggest pillars in our community”
Manteo’s Timmy Charity makes an impact on people’s lives. Back in June, Timmy Charity was in Family Dollar in Manteo when he overheard a woman telling the cashier that she had just taken in her two young grandchildren, but had no furniture in her home, except for one blow-up mattress that they slept on each night.
More than $16,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits in Currituck, Dare counties
$1,250 to GEM Adult Day Services for Harmony Café. $1,350 to Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc. for Bridging the Gap client outreach. $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse treatment services. $1,500 to Lower Currituck Food Pantry for general operating support. $850 to North Carolina Coastal Federation for environmental...
First Friday in Downtown Manteo on Nov. 4
Outer Banks Veterans Week kicks off on Friday, November 4th at 6pm with a free performance by country/rock band Brothers Carolina during First Friday at Dare Arts in downtown Manteo. Join us on Friday, November 4 for the opening of the Kathy Cawthon Exhibition in our Vault Gallery. The opening...
Dare County Veterans Day Ceremonies and Celebration
Dare County Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Nags Head and Southern Shores. The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!
Outer Banks Hotline announces new Associate Director
The Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors announces its new Associate Director, Stephanie Baker. Ms. Baker’s hiring comes as the agency implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach. Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors Chairperson, Judy Burnette provided comment on behalf of the agency....
Delivering Access to Behavioral Health Support
Our community’s 2022 Health Needs Assessment highlighted access to behavioral health services as a top need in Dare County. While the overall solution will need to be multi-pronged, we’re pleased to announce a new telemedicine service offered in Outer Banks Women’s Care (OBWC). Thanks to an investment from United Health Foundation, the Maternal Outreach Through Telehealth for Rural Sites (MOTHeRS) Project was established in 2020 at East Carolina University (ECU). The program provides support via virtual sessions for those facing highrisk pregnancies, food insecurities, and behavioral health challenges.
Possible Ocracoke School threat investigated, determined not to be credible
(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race
Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot of Manteo, October 24
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
The 2022 tree can be viewed from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, November 1
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson, Sr. of Grandy, November 4
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson Sr. of Grandy, NC, formerly of Anmoore, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 4, 2022. He was born July 22, 1939, to Guyle Hoskinson and Lillian Hathaway Hoskinson. He was predeceased by his wife, Willa Collins Hoskinson, and his parents, and one brother, Carlton K. Hoskinson.
Margaret A. Knuth of East Lake, November 1
Margaret A. Knuth, 86, of East Lake passed to Heaven on November 1, 2022. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Heinz; her devoted children, John (Teresa) and Evelyn; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica and Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley, Regan, Amelia, Selina. Lucas and Rachel. Born and raised in Scotland,...
Duck delays pursuit of Barrier Island Station vehicular access; defers decision to February
Citing timing and the still-pending CAMA permit, the Town of Duck announced on Nov. 1 that no beach access for anything other than official vehicles will be pursued until after the Town Council’s February retreat. The town had applied for a CAMA permit to construct and maintain a drive-over...
First Flight and Manteo win second-round soccer playoff contests, Hatteras season ends
The First Flight men’s soccer team exploded for 9 goals, including 8 in the second period, in shutting out Durham School of the Arts 9-0 in a second-round 3A tournament game played in Kill Devil Hills on Nov. 3. The No. 2 seeded First Flight team now moves on to play No. 7 seed Lee County in a third-round home playoff game on Monday, Nov. 7. (First Flight Photos by Betty Morales Bravo, Nighthawk News Magazine)
