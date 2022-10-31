ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medication in Steuben County

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Steuben County announced a successful drug take-back event over the weekend, with hundreds of pounds of medications collected.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee announced that over 375 pounds of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medicine on October 29, 2022. The event was the second take-back event of the year, part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s nationwide campaign.

Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier

The announcement from Steuben County said, “The illegal use of prescription drugs casts a wide net of public safety-related issues and [the event] offers loved ones a chance to fight substance abuse at home.”

When the event was announced, Sheriff Jim Allard said, “Every year, burglaries occur in homes specifically targeted due to the prescription opioids present in them. Disposing of unused prescription medications properly not only helps our environment but also increases public safety.”

