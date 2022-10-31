Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Price Revealed
PlayStation announced this week the release date for the PlayStation VR2 headset, the next virtual reality device set to be available for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation VR2 will be available early in 2023 on February 22nd with pricing information revealed alongside the date, too. Once available, the headset and the two "PS VR2 Sense controllers" as well as a set of headphones will all be available for $549.99 which makes for a noticeable price jump when compared to the original PSVR.
ComicBook
Nintendo Adds Warning to Original Mario Party 24 Years Later
A new Nintendo Switch Online update went live yesterday for all Expansion Pack subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED and it added both the first Mario Party game and its first sequel to the subscription service's growing library of N64 games. As you would expect, both games are playable in their original glory, but there is something new; a warning about how to play them.
ComicBook
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rewards Vault Edition Owners After Controversial Release
Infinity Ward is trying to make up for the controversial release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Vault Edition. Call of Duty is one of the biggest releases in the gaming industry each year, often it's the biggest release. As such, Activision loves to capitalize on this by selling various special editions. Before digital games became the dominant way of buying games, the series would release extravagant collector's editions with things like mini-fridges, drones, night vision goggles, and other fancy things that reflected some key item in that year's title. As things have shifted toward digital releases, Activision has opted to reward players with in-game items ranging from skins to boosters.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Best-Selling Game 100% Free to Own
Steam has made a very popular game 100 percent free to own, but you need to redeem the offer within a certain amount of time. Between now and November, all Steam users can claim, download, play, and keep Fatshark's 2018 first-person co-op melee action game, Warhammer: Verminitide 2, which has sold several million copies to date, aka you may already own it. If you don't though, now is your opportunity to do so, and save $30 in the process.
ComicBook
Shroud Says Battlefield 2042 Is Better Than Modern Warfare 2
According to Shroud, one of the most popular streamers in the world, and a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, Battlefield 2042 is better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In other words, one of the most controversial games of the last decade with a disastrous launch, performance issues, and a content problem is better than the fastest-selling Call of Duty game of all time. Modern Warfare 2 just came out, so it's far from perfect. In fact, it has a lot of problems, but none of these problems compare to the problems Battlefield 2042 had at launch. In short, this is a heck of a hot take, but it's what the streamer said during a recent stream.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Tank Hero, Ramattra
As teased earleir this week, Blizzard has officially announced the next tank coming to Overwatch 2 with the reveal of Ramattra. The official origin video for the character, along with a post from Blizzard's Overwatch blog, offers new details about the hero who was previously seen at the end of the Overwatch "Storm Rising" event. The leader of Null Sector, the Omnic terrorist group that was central to the "Uprising" event back in 2017, Ramattra will officially launch as a playable tank in Overwatch 2 when season two of the series begins on December 6th. Check out the origin story for the character, and read more, below!
ComicBook
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Distances Herself From Soundtrack
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has announced that she is distancing herself from the game's soundtrack. Call of Duty is known for a number of things: bombastic and cinematic campaigns, fun multiplayer modes, and iconic music. The series has seen major composers such as Hans Zimmer contribute music to the franchise to create memorable themes and music that gets the adrenaline pumping. Music is just as important to the Call of Duty franchise as any other element in the series.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
ComicBook
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED -- or, more specifically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack -- just got a free N64 surprise. In addition to adding the first two Mario Party games on N64 to the Switch Online Expansion Pack library, Nintendo has dished out free N64 icons, the first of their kind.
Comments / 0