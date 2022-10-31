ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker shares Bru McCoy's impact on offense

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328SRw_0it7AXEx00
Donald Page/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker couldn’t be happier to have a wide receiver the caliber of Bru McCoy at

.

Since joining the Volunteers, McCoy has done nothing but ball out for the program. Speaking with the media following a victory over Kentucky, Hooker explained how valuable the wide receiver is to the offense, and how much he appreciates the wide receiving corps’ attitude.

“The day he was able to run routes — he’s an incredible athlete. We have a receiver room full of playmakers, so whenever I can get the ball to them in space, that’s what I want to do,” stated Hooker, speaking of McCoy and the incredibly talented Tennessee wide receiving corps. “They make great plays whenever I do get it to them. Whenever it’s a pivotal point in the game and I need someone to lean on, I can lean on any one of them.

“Hats off to all of them for continuing to work hard, and coming in with a chip on their shoulder.”

Thus far, McCoy has caught 30 passes for 687 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Alongside the likes of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, the Tennessee receiving corps is easily one of — if not the — most feared in the nation.

Moving forward, Tennessee has huge aspirations, and the connection between Hendon Hooker and Bru McCoy could lead them where they want to go.

ESPN College GameDay heading to Georgia for the showdown between Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers

revealed late Saturday night that they will be heading to Athens, Georgia next weekend (November 5th) for a game that is expected to be the most anticipated matchup of the 2022-2023 college football season, the showdown between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers are one of the hottest teams in college football. Two weeks ago, they stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 in one of the best games of the season. Then, on Saturday, they throttled the Kentucky Wildcats to the tune of a 44-6 beatdown. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the nation’s leading Heisman candidates and all of the attention is well-deserved.

Both Georgia and Tennessee remain undefeated going into the matchup and the outcome is sure to play a pivotal role in the College Football Playoff picture for the 2022-2023 season.

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt has looked like one of the most dominant players in all of college football. He hauled in five catches for 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Saturday against Kentucky. Hyatt’s been unguardable lately and it’s going to be fascinating to watch him matchup against the Georgia secondary.

Speaking of unguardable, Georgia has offensive weapons of their own, such as superstar tight end Brock Bowers. He dominated Florida on Saturday, hauling in five catches for 154 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It’s going to be one of the most anticipated games of the year and we can only hope it lives up to the hype as Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, and crew make the trip to Athens.

Kickoff for the Tennessee and Georgia game is slated for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday and it will be nationally televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are currently listed as 12.5 favorites.

Comments / 0

 

