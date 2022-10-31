Florida's Todd Golden personally offers 7-foot-2 center John Bol

UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO