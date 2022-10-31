Read full article on original website
Circle Logistics Honored As Top 3PL
FORT WAYNE – Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced the company is No. 42 on Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S. “Being recognized with...
Dispatch Delivers Route Efficiency Solutions
Dispatch saves its drivers time through route optimization. Leading B2B industrial last-mile delivery company Dispatch is proving valuable to its network of independent drivers with route optimization software and an easy-to-use platform, which reduces delivery time for drivers and customers. Dispatch optimizes logistics for industrial industries that beneﬁt from keeping...
Third Axiom Solutions Provides Data Analytics Platform
Third Axiom helps American Group make quick, actionable decisions through complete operational visibility. American Group, a boutique brokerage offering LTL and FTL freight shipping to its customers, today announced the selection of Third Axiom’s Axiom-One business intelligence platform to integrate with its existing transportation management systems and provide complete visibility of its shipping operations to inform Decision Intelligence.
Honeywell Mobile Payment Solution Meets Customer Needs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the release of Honeywell Smart Pay, a contactless software payment solution enabling the company’s powerful mobile computers to become secure and compliant payment terminals, accepting contactless mobile payments from anywhere a business sells or delivers goods and services. Honeywell Smart...
Fortna and MHS Global will now be known as FORTNA
A global leader in transformative omnichannel and parcel distribution solutions. ATLANTA – The merger of MHS Global (“MHS”), a leading global provider of material handling automation and systems integration, and Fortna (“FORTNA”), a leading software and solutions provider for warehouse distribution, has resulted in a single combined entity that will be known, henceforth, as FORTNA. The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omnichannel and parcel distribution solutions, offering customers a uniquely versatile end-to-end path forward to optimize operations in the face of continual upheaval.
ContainerPort Group Launches Expedited Services
CLEVELAND, Ohio – ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a transportation organization specializing in intermodal drayage and logistics, announced the launch of its Expedited Services team, as part of its larger Logistics unit. The Expedited Services team will focus on finding solutions to move customer-critical containers that are not easily accessible or otherwise detained at rail yards and container yards across the country.
Nearly 60% of Freight Brokers Still Use Paper Checks
NEW YORK – Denim, the leading financial enablement platform for the freight and logistics industry, has released its inaugural Freight Broker Pulse Report in partnership with Ascend2. With insights from 168 freight brokers, the report highlights the importance of time efficiency in operations and how the industry benefits from digitalization.
Safeguarding Aging Infrastructure with Industrial IoT
Building owners can ensure the safety of their assets by installing IoT sensors that continuously monitor the health of the structures. Built structures face a myriad of weather conditions throughout their lifetimes. These can include brutally cold winters, hurricanes with coastal flooding, or extreme heat combined with high humidity. As buildings age, their structure can weaken due to exposure to a variety of conditions. Metal rebars that hold a concrete foundation together may deteriorate due to salt ion penetration or tectonic plates shifting deep within the earth may cause a structure to settle differently from its original construction, causing cracking in concrete.
SmartBear Releases State of Software Quality
1,500+ respondents reveal emerging trends and insights in global testing industry. SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, released the results of its fifth annual State of Software Quality | Testing survey conducted over five weeks earlier this year. The 61-question online survey collected industry benchmarks from more than 1,500 development, testing, and software delivery lifecycle professionals. Reaching across industries, the report reveals emerging trends year-over-year and provides insights into what teams globally think the future in testing holds.
Betterworks Integration with LinkedIn Learning Connects
Breakthrough integration aligns employee performance and learning to drive business success through a more engaged and skilled workforce. Betterworks, the leader in modern enterprise performance management solutions, has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to pioneer an integrated approach to learning & development that connects learning content to the performance enablement process. The integration allows employees to search, discover, and launch LinkedIn Learning courses from within Betterworks while also easily linking learning progress and outcomes to measurable performance goals, such as an employee’s professional growth, within Betterworks software.
Energy Storage Companies Bring in a Record $22 Billion
A record $25 billion in corporate funding raised by energy storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency companies in 9M 2022. Austin, Texas – Mercom Capital Group, LLC, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its report on funding and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity for the global Energy Storage, Smart Grid, and Energy Efficiency sectors for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) of 2022.
Fluent Commerce Releases Second Annual Consumer Survey
Over 60% of consumers say current economic conditions are impacting their holiday spending, Fluent Commerce Survey Reveals. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System, today released the findings of its annual ‘Top Holiday Shopper Trends’ consumer spending research, revealing that current economic conditions are impacting the spending plans of over 60% of shoppers.
Next Gen of G-P’s Global Employment Platform™ Revealed
G-P’s industry-first Employment Contract Generator™ feature makes it easy to create compliant employee contracts, reducing hire time. G-P (Globalization Partners) today announced an extensive array of new capabilities and enhancements to its market leading Global Employment Platform, which makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere. Now it’s even easier for companies to access talent information, onboard new team members, and manage global operations such as hiring employees and contractors, payroll, taxes, and benefits in a single secure, streamlined, and compliant platform.
xSuite Integration Now Available on SAP® Store
By integrating with SAP S/4HANA®, the xSuite Group solution delivers streamlined P2P workflows to customers. xSuite Group GmbH has announced that its xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP Extension and/or SAP Integration Suite and integrates with SAP S/4HANA, delivering streamlined, 100% digital procure-to-pay (P2P) workflows to customers.
Vindaloo Softtech Awarded Iconic Brand of the Year 2022
Vindaloo Softtech receives another recognition when awarded ‘Iconic Brand of the Year 2022’ by Prime Insight. Vindaloo Softtech, a renowned software development company specializing in developing custom business software, was recently awarded ‘Iconic Brand of the Year 2022’ by Prime Insight. Additionally, an interview with Bhaskar Metikel, the CEO of Vindaloo Softtech Pvt Ltd., was published in the September issue of their Prime Insights Magazine. Here are excerpts from the interview.
360 Feedback is a Key Defense in the War for Talent
Leaders are turning to 360 Feedback to build a robust pipeline of future managers. Emeryville, Calif. – 3D Group, an industry trailblazer in 360 Feedback and leadership development, is pleased to announce the results of the seventh edition of its industry benchmark study, Current Practices in 360 Feedback. Relying upon data compiled over the last 20 years, respondents revealed 360 Feedback is one of the primary strategies used by leaders to develop and retain high potential employees and to help make better decisions for the health of their companies.
Shipper OSM Worldwide a ‘Great Place to Work’
Employees value leadership, communication, and ability to ‘be themselves.’. Chicago, Ill. – OSM Worldwide, a leader in eCommerce domestic and international shipping, announced today the company has been named an official “Great Place to Work®” organization for the fourth consecutive year. This annual award, considered to be “the global authority on workplace culture,” recognizes organizations that stand apart from their peers in creating a workplace that goes above and beyond for their employees.
TEI Study Found 304% ROI for Manufacturers Using Assent
OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months.
What Industries of the Future Might Look Like
Trond and Natan have prepared an article “What Industries of the Future Might Look Like” which examines the coming Industry 5.0. Most futurists or industrialists current understanding of the future still leaves a place for factory-based manufacturing, although the factories might look significantly different. At present, many pundits imagine them becoming dispersed and decentralized, although high tech space manufacturing of human replacement organs or advanced computer chips, once we get there, might require scale and concentration for some time due to costs. Also, big surprise, the 24/7, fully automated factory with no humans involved might only come to pass in specialty cases. Why?
What Manufacturers Can Learn from the Ice Industry
Costs, supply chain woes and labor shortages are challenging industry and the ice industry is a perfect example of adapt or be left behind. Manufacturing isn’t easy. From finding a unique product idea to developing the first iteration and from sourcing parts to ramping up production, that’s only the beginning. Then there comes building inventory, marketing to potential customers, completing sales and completing supply chains to get it in the hands of buyers. These are the bare minimum steps, and industries across the board are struggling in one area or another.
