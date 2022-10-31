Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested, all firearms and ammunition recovered from Fond du Lac store theft
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A traffic stop led to an arrest and the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition taken from a Fleet Farm store last month. Fond du Lac police say officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Hickory Street and W. Johnson Street just after noon on Wednesday.
Deputies looking to identify person of interest in Howard business theft
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
Police investigate human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and interviewed two...
Green Bay police release images of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 13. Witnesses told police a man was hit while trying to...
Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph
(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
Oconto police searching for missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- Oconto police say they are looking for a missing man last seen on Halloween. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male subject, police say. No other details were given. If you've seen him, had contact with him or...
Grandmother convicted in crash that killed granddaughter
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Monica Walker was convicted Thursday in the drunken driving crash which killed her granddaughter. Walker, 52, pleaded no contest to homicide by use of a vehicle while having a prohibited alcohol concentration for the Feb. 8, 2021 crash on Interstate 43 which killed Tykia Brewer, 9. She faces up to 40 years in the prison system at the Feb. 6 sentencing.
Previously convicted felon charged in drug bust on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An officer on patrol is credited with busting a convicted felon who allegedly had guns and drugs. The Green Bay Police Department says the officer was on routine patrol around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted a situation he considered suspicious in the 1100 block of Smith Street.
Construction on Advocate Aurora's Fond du Lac hospital reaches midpoint
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A hospital project in Fond du Lac is taking shape. Advocate Aurora Health is expanding its Fond du Lac health center and turning it into a hospital. Officials say the $74 million project is more than 50% through the planning, design and construction process. The...
Safety checks when you fall back Sunday
(WLUK) -- When you turn your clocks back one hour Sunday, it's also a good time to make some simple safety checks around the house. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Brown County Public Health say you can use that extra hour to check and put new batteries in carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.
Green Bay man convicted of choking woman
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Shavon Thomas was convicted of choking a woman to unconsciousness during an argument, and will be sentenced March 3. Thomas, 29, was originally charged with attempted homicide for the January 2021 attack, but pleaded no contest last week to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, and two other charges, court records show.
Fire badly damages Eden Meat Market
EDEN (WLUK) -- A fire has significantly damaged a business in Fond du Lac County. Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, dispatch received a 911 call from an employee at Eden Meat Market & Catering on W. Main Street for a report of a grease fire. When firefighters arrived, they were...
Man who described himself as the 'next mass shooter' convicted
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man who described himself as “the next mass shooter” was convicted in federal court Thursday, but then found not guilty by reason of insanity. Whittier Ives, 53, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for having a Shield Arms multicaliber SA-15 rifle. When he was arrested, police also found a gas mask, several knives, two 100-round capacity magazines, a laser sight, and several smaller magazines.
Another bonfire victim is back home after nearly 3 weeks in Milwaukee hospital
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Another bonfire victim is back home. Brandon Brzeczkowski arrived home in Pulaski around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brandon's been in a Milwaukee hospital for nearly three weeks- after that bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Brandon suffered burns on 38% of his body. The fire injured several people. Doctors...
SKYFOX enjoys the sunshine in the Village of Nichols
NICHOLS (WLUK) -- SKYFOX got outside to enjoy the sunshine Thursday while visiting a small village in Outagamie County. The Village of Nichols is home to 287 people, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. This 0.86-square-mile village is located about 25 miles west of Green Bay and 25 miles north...
Pulaski bonfire victim to return home before undergoing more surgeries
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Another Pulaski bonfire victim is coming home after weeks in the hospital. Benjamin Van Asten will be going home Friday for a few days, according to a post by his mother on his Caring Bridge page. After unwrapping his legs Thursday, doctors confirmed that Benjamin will need...
Find ways to give back this year at VolunteerFEST Fox Cities
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Looking for ways to give back this holiday season?. There is an event taking place in the Fox Cities Thursday that will help you do just that. FOX 11 spent the morning at Waverly Beach in Menasha to learn about VolunteerFEST Fox Cities. Volunteer Fox Cities is...
Deer Hunt 2022: Dialing in at Brown County Rifle Range
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is officially about two weeks away, and hunters are getting ready at places like the Brown County Rifle Range in Suamico. A media open house stressed safety and also included some friendly competition. For hunter Bob Zoeller, his very first trip to the Brown...
Deer Hunt 2022: DNR season harvest outlook includes safety tips
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is quickly approaching. The season outlook from the Department of Natural Resources includes some tips on safety. For the past couple months, DNR deer experts say signs of the upcoming campaign are all around. The archery season, which started on Sept. 17, is off to a good start.
