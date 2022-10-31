Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
wcyb.com
2 people killed after vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City Thursday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. The...
wcyb.com
1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
wcyb.com
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
wcyb.com
Johnson City man arrested in connection to recent shooting, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police have arrested a Johnson City man in connection to a shooting that left two injured in downtown Johnson City on Sunday. Zachary Stratton was arrested Thursday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police have charged Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment.
wcyb.com
'Absolutely shocked': Parent reacts to Sullivan County school bus driver arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New reaction from school officials and a parent, after police say a woman was arrested, accused of driving a school bus while high on meth in Sullivan County. Sullivan County School officials say affected families were made aware of the arrest. While that driver...
wcyb.com
School bus driver accused of driving while high on meth charged in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of driving a school bus in Sullivan County while high on methamphetamine was charged last week, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Authorities responded to Tilthammer Drive in Kingsport on October 26. The location is a bus depot. A Kingsport patrolman...
wcyb.com
Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
wcyb.com
4 people have been charged in Wise County assault, police say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four individuals in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, police say. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
wcyb.com
Community members address concerns regarding Bristol landfill, next steps to be taken
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The smell still lingers even after the Bristol, Virginia landfill closed in early September. That concern was one of the biggest topics discussed at Thursday's community meeting hosted by the Bristol Ministerial Alliance and H.O.P.E. for Bristol. To get to be a disaster of this...
wcyb.com
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
wcyb.com
Gov. Lee to visit Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a couple of stops in Northeast Tennessee Friday. Lee is seeking a second term in office and is on a final push through the state ahead of Tuesday's election. His bus tour made a stop by the Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, he then...
wcyb.com
Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
wcyb.com
Health clinic provides needed services for free
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping the underserved population receive the health care they need was the goal of a local health clinic. It took place Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Several community partners, including Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Health Wagon and Ballad, teamed up to provide the services. Some...
wcyb.com
Organizations help Tri-Cities residents with steep heating bills
Millions of Americans are bracing for steep winter heating bills as energy costs soar due to inflation. News 5's Kiley Hill spoke with local organizations about the spike in demand for financial assistance and what help they offer. "When you're on a fixed income and you're needing social security, any...
wcyb.com
Watch Tennessee take on Georgia Saturday at Founder's Park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for a place to watch the big game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, we've got the answer. The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association, is hosting a Tennessee vs. Georgia watch party. The event...
wcyb.com
Early voter turn out is down in both Virginia and Tennessee
Thousands of registered voters in Tennessee and Virginia have cast their ballots early ahead of next week's general election, but the overall turnout is way down. According to Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, early voting statewide is down more than 38% compared to the previous mid-term election in 2018.
wcyb.com
Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
wcyb.com
Mistletoe Market to kick off Thursday in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The Mistletoe Market will kick off Thursday in Abingdon. Mistletoe Market is a holiday shopping event and the biggest annual fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. The event is at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Vendors at Mistletoe Market offer unique items, including...
