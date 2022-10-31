ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City man arrested in connection to recent shooting, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police have arrested a Johnson City man in connection to a shooting that left two injured in downtown Johnson City on Sunday. Zachary Stratton was arrested Thursday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police have charged Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
BRISTOL, TN
4 people have been charged in Wise County assault, police say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four individuals in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, police say. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
WISE COUNTY, VA
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Gov. Lee to visit Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made a couple of stops in Northeast Tennessee Friday. Lee is seeking a second term in office and is on a final push through the state ahead of Tuesday's election. His bus tour made a stop by the Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, he then...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
BRISTOL, TN
Health clinic provides needed services for free

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping the underserved population receive the health care they need was the goal of a local health clinic. It took place Friday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Several community partners, including Appalachian Miles for Smiles, Health Wagon and Ballad, teamed up to provide the services. Some...
GRAY, TN
Organizations help Tri-Cities residents with steep heating bills

Millions of Americans are bracing for steep winter heating bills as energy costs soar due to inflation. News 5's Kiley Hill spoke with local organizations about the spike in demand for financial assistance and what help they offer. "When you're on a fixed income and you're needing social security, any...
BRISTOL, VA
Early voter turn out is down in both Virginia and Tennessee

Thousands of registered voters in Tennessee and Virginia have cast their ballots early ahead of next week's general election, but the overall turnout is way down. According to Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, early voting statewide is down more than 38% compared to the previous mid-term election in 2018.
TENNESSEE STATE
Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
BRISTOL, TN
Mistletoe Market to kick off Thursday in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The Mistletoe Market will kick off Thursday in Abingdon. Mistletoe Market is a holiday shopping event and the biggest annual fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. The event is at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Vendors at Mistletoe Market offer unique items, including...
ABINGDON, VA

