Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion — But Only If You Pick the Less-Popular Prize Option. If You Win, Here's the Tax Bill

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges
Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How to Adjust Your Portfolio as the Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase to fight inflation. The series of rate hikes have affected government bond yields, creating yield curve inversions, when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long term. While some experts believe the inverted...
Comments / 0