Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
How Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is Preparing to Play With T.J. Hockenson
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins learned that the team had traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday, he quickly got to work. Cousins reached out to members of the Vikings' video staff and asked them to put together a cut-up of Hockenson highlights. He wanted to see all of the 2019 first-round pick's career touchdowns, his third-down conversions, and even big plays going back to his days at Iowa. Cousins had seen Hockenson on tape before, but this was different. As soon as the trade was announced, he realized that he was going to be throwing passes to Hockenson in a game in just five days' time.
Centre Daily
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
Centre Daily
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week and released game designations ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Falcons. Eight players were given a game designation, and six of which have been ruled out. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) will all not play.
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Centre Daily
Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’
NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
Centre Daily
Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY
The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place. The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings,...
Centre Daily
Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Josh Boyer, Ezukanma Inaction, and More
What is the reason for the first half suck/second half stifle defensive pattern we've seen lately from the Fins? Have the injuries inhibited starters from playing enough together and they take time to jell?. Hey Mike, if there’s anything that maybe I would point to — and I again point...
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Discusses Chris Evans’ Role, Lack of Playing Time on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chris Evans had one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday night against the Browns. The 25-year-old caught a 26-yard pass on Cincinnati's first possession. The Bengals went on to lose the game and Evans only played one more snap on offense.
Centre Daily
How Concerned Should the Vikings Be About Greg Joseph and Ed Ingram?
Things are going well for the Minnesota Vikings these days. They're 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They haven't lost at home yet. They just made a trade to add T.J. Hockenson, one of the better tight ends in the league. It's not all perfect, though. Because they've won...
Centre Daily
Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report
DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Centre Daily
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
