Raleigh, N.C., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed $30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State’s floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-water hazards.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO