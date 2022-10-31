Read full article on original website
Atkins to continue preparedness and resiliency services for North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed $30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State’s floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-water hazards.
Hexagon to update aerial data of eight U.S. states at six-inch resolution in 2023 for the HxGN Content Program
(Norcross, Georgia, USA, 3 November 2022) Hexagon’s Geosystems division announced today that the HxGN Content Program will refresh aerial data of eight U.S. states at 6-inch (15-centimeter) resolution for the 2023 collection season, including Texas, Washington, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Montana and Idaho. Additional states may be added as the season progresses.
