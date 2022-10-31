Prep football teams in the Rock Hill region are in the playoffs. See who will play Friday

Twelve Rock Hill region teams will continue their seasons Friday night when the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs start across the state.

Six of the teams will play at home. Three area teams enter the postseason as region champions.

Here are the region’s playoff matchups:

Class 5A

The Clover Blue Eagles, who finished second in Region 3-5A, will be at home against Dorman.

The Nation Ford Falcons finished third in that region and will travel to Spartanburg.

The Rock Hill Bearcats were the fifth place team from the region, and will be on the road to go against Gaffney.





Class 4A

The Northwestern Trojans, who won the Region 3-4A title, will play at home against Wade Hampton of Greenville.

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished second in the region and also will open at home against Riverside.

The South Pointe Stallions were third in the region and will travel to Greer.

The Indian Land Warriors, who finished fourth in region play, will go to Laurens.

The York Cougars, who were fifth in the region, will be at James Island.

Class 3A

The Chester Cyclones finished second in Region 4-3A and will play at home against Blue Ridge.

Class 2A

The Region 5-2A champion, Andrew Jackson Volunteers, will host Ridgeland-Hardeville.

The Buford Yellow Jackets, who were third in that region, will play at Andrews.

Class 1A