Pet Appreciation Day Event Saturday at Snodgrass Vet
WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday. The Second Exhibition game will take place at Diddle Arena on Nov. 5th. Tickets can be found at wkutickets.com, look out for the ticket special for 50$ off. WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court...
VIDEO: Local author to host book signing at Gypsymoon Marketplace Nov. 3-5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonya Matthews, a local Bowling Green author will be at the Gypsmoon Market place, November 3rd thru the 5th, for a book signing of her new children’s books. One of the books, titled ‘A Girl’s Christmas Gone Perfectly Wrong’ is about a little girl...
Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
A fantastic Friday!
Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th. November 7th – 11th at Atalla's we offer our deepest discounts on skincare products, injectables, laser treatments, and so much more!. One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Music is a universal language that can be enjoyed by everyone. In education, music can enrich the lives of students. Amberly Bush, Orchestra Director at Barren County High School not only enriches the lives of her students in school, but she is also there to help them any way she can. Over the past decade, she has created opportunities in the arts through her strings program.
Near-Record Warmth Friday!
McCracken County vs Bowling Green 2022 Volleyball State Quarterfinals.
View from the Hill: Support helped Margaret Munday overcome challenges as first black student at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been almost a week since the very first black student to attend Western Kentucky University had a residence hall dedicated in her name. But Margaret Munday says she came very close to dropping out her senior year. The Ivan Wilson Fine Arts Center,...
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million, Marketing Officer with Wendy’s of Bowling Green. Bayne’s favorite thing about JA is “interacting and inspiring students.” He also said, “It is uplifting to see the spirit, talent, and business career interest in our area students. Just as Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas was an entrepreneur, today’s students can do the same.”
Brighter skies mean warmer temperatures for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will continue to climb above average for this time of year. Our next shot of rain comes this weekend. Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!
Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day
Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15. Atalla Plastic...
Lady Purples volleyball falls in Final Four, bringing historic season to a close
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples volleyball team made history as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Lady Purples took on the Dunbar Bulldogs with the berth to the state championship on the line. Bowling Green came out...
Bowling Green makes it to the KHSSA Volleyball Semifinals for the first time in school history
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples pulled out the comeback win, 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-9), against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, after trailing 2-0, making history as they advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Bowling Green came into...
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center experiencing very own ‘baby boom’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center here in Bowling Green, eight of their employees are currently pregnant and another three just gave birth or are on maternity leave. They’re calling it a baby boom. Some of the women are pregnant with their first, some with their...
Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awards 2022 grants totaling $145,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At its 2022 dinner celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary, the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awarded $145,000 to local nonprofits and announced a community impact of more than $1 million during its first decade. The $100,000 Impact Grant was awarded to the...
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
Edmonson Co Native to Preform with Wynonna
Russellville Road exit ramp on I-165 to temporarily close Nov. 4
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Interstate 165 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 Russellville at Exit 5 will temporarily close Friday, Nov. 4. The closure will begin around 6 a.m. and the ramp is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. Motorists should seek an alternate route. A signed detour...
