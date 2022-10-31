Read full article on original website
Gothic Cheese
4d ago
So senseless that this child lost his life. I hope the person responsible is charged, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Prayers to the family. 🙏
Reply(8)
47
Patrick Williams
4d ago
when a child is killed it takes a toll on everyone God bless his soul 🙏 my you rest in peace. and to your killer I hope he gets his or her day in hell.......
Reply
27
Tanya Lippre
4d ago
Praying for the family and friends, l wish there was something l could do to make everything be ok. But there just isn't. My heart goes out to your family in Jesus name. Sincerely
Reply
16
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Newsom blocks funding for homeless plans, 12-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash, Ceres deadly home invasion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
"She had seen her daddy in blood": Woman makes plea for justice after Manteca freeway shooting
MANTECA — A mother is making a tearful plea for justice in a deadly Manteca freeway shooting.Amber Herrera's three-year-old daughter witnessed her father's killing while the little girl was inside his vehicle, riding in her car seat."She's traumatized," Herrera said. "She's really like, she knows what's going on. She said that she had seen her daddy in blood, 'my daddy had blood everywhere.' "Incredibly, her three-year-old daughter Hayley was not physically hurt when their vehicle crashed down an embankment.Herrera says her little girl has described the moments after the shooting."She did get out of her seat. She realized her dad...
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Lincoln retirement community
LINCOLN – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His daughter's...
KCRA.com
Yuba City 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward in Yuba City on Wednesday, officials said. The hit-and-run happened around 12:25 p.m. on C Street, the Yuba City Police Department said on Thursday. Officers received a call of a victim lying in the roadway after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.
'I just miss my dad' | Man killed in crash with Sacramento officer remembered by loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends said the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento Police officer’s vehicle was known for always offering a helping hand for anyone in need. “I just miss my dad, and I wish they didn’t take him," Brenda Mendez, the daughter of...
Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
SACRAMENTO — A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.Three of the people arrested on Wednesday are from Sacramento. Authorities believe they ran an unlicensed business out of their home where they bought the stolen car parts and then sold them to a metal refinery on the East Coast for a whopping $38 million.Video out of Oklahoma shows authorities taking down part of what they call a network of thieves, dealers and processors in this scheme.A federal grand jury indictment says Sacramento's...
Roseville Police: 5 arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five people were arrested and accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in Roseville. The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to reports of vandalism happening in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. The reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000 in total, according to the police department.
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident.
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Man arrested, accused of stealing wire from area around Yuba County Sheriff's Office
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man is in custody and accused of stealing wires from Comcast, resulting in hours of outages in Yuba County and Nevada County Wednesday. According to the Marysville Police Department, they were called to East 11th and Ramirez Streets around 7 a.m. for a report of two men dragging copper wires. Officers arrived and didn’t see anyone matching the description.
KTVU FOX 2
Police chief of troubled Vallejo Police Department resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigned Friday after three years on the job, following internal scandals and a no-confidence vote from the police union. Williams but did not give a reason why he decided to step down. He came to Vallejo in November 2019, to manage...
35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe the woman was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
Driver trapped inside vehicle that hit pole suffers ‘major injuries’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver suffered “major injuries” after being trapped inside a vehicle that hit a power pole. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that when they arrived at the scene the car was on fire and the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to remove the driver who […]
Sheriff: Inmate dies after having medical emergency at Yuba County Jail
MARYSVILLE – An inmate who had been housed at the Yuba County Jail since July died after having a medical emergency, authorities say. According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, correctional deputies were alerted around 5 p.m. Wednesday about an inmate who was having a medical emergency. Deputies and jail medical staff started emergency treatment before medics arrived and rushed the inmate to a hospital. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's department says. While his name has not been released, the sheriff's office says the inmate was 30 years old and had been in custody since July. Exactly what kind of medical emergency took place has not been stated by authorities. The incident remains under investigation.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
Comments / 64