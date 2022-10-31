ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

PRESS RELEASE: Saline Craft Show Set for Nov. 12

The Saline Craft Show, in its 35th year, is rated as one of the top 10 shows in Michigan. This annual event is hosted on the grounds of Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 12. Again over 230 craft persons will...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Tis The Season? Cobblestone Rose Preps for Holiday Open House

Cobblestone Rose, the downtown Saline home decor boutique on South Ann Arbor Street, hosts its annual holiday open house Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Karen Hodgson and her staff closed the store Oct. 30 to transform the shop into a delightful holiday wonderland. The store remains closed until 4 p.m.., Friday, when the open house begins.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6

Warm weather continues this weekend - with rain Saturday. High: 71° Low: 55° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SSW. High: 70° Low: 41° with a 81% chance of rain with 21 mph winds from the SSW. Sunday November 6.
thesalinepost.com

Press Release: Washtenaw County Prepared for Election day

Washtenaw County election administrators, poll workers, and public safety officials are prepared for Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polling locations will be open to voters from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm. Washtenaw County Director of Elections Ed Golembiewski states:. “Washtenaw County Elections Division officials have closely partnered with...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy