Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
What to do in Saline this weekend: Clue, Art Reception, Great Pumpkin Roll and More
Here's your guide to happenings in Saline this weekend!. 12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS. Clue: On Stage - Fri Nov 4 7:30 pm. Saline...
VIDEO: Kellie VerWoert Plays Miss Scarlett in the SHS Drama Production of Clue This Weekend
Kellie VerWoert plays Miss Scarlett in the Saline High School Drama Club's production of Clue, playing this weekend at Saline High School. She talks about her role in the video below. The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th...
VIDEO: Julianna Combs Plays Mrs. Peacock in Clue, the Saline High School Drama Club Production Playing This Weekend
Julianna Combs, a member of the Saline High School Drama Club, plays Mrs. Peacock in the production of Clue, presented this weekend at Saline High School. Combs talks about her role in the video below. The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on...
PRESS RELEASE: Saline Craft Show Set for Nov. 12
The Saline Craft Show, in its 35th year, is rated as one of the top 10 shows in Michigan. This annual event is hosted on the grounds of Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 12. Again over 230 craft persons will...
Tis The Season? Cobblestone Rose Preps for Holiday Open House
Cobblestone Rose, the downtown Saline home decor boutique on South Ann Arbor Street, hosts its annual holiday open house Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Karen Hodgson and her staff closed the store Oct. 30 to transform the shop into a delightful holiday wonderland. The store remains closed until 4 p.m.., Friday, when the open house begins.
Lane Closures Expected on West Michigan Avenue Next Week
The City of Saline has announced there will be lane closures on West Michigan Avenue next week. Sidewalks may also be closed during this time. During this time please be cautious driving through the area.
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6
Warm weather continues this weekend - with rain Saturday. High: 71° Low: 55° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SSW. High: 70° Low: 41° with a 81% chance of rain with 21 mph winds from the SSW. Sunday November 6.
Press Release: Washtenaw County Prepared for Election day
Washtenaw County election administrators, poll workers, and public safety officials are prepared for Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polling locations will be open to voters from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm. Washtenaw County Director of Elections Ed Golembiewski states:. “Washtenaw County Elections Division officials have closely partnered with...
