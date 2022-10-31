A 9-year-old boy dressed up as McDonald’s french fries caught the eye of hundreds online - and the giant fast-food franchise itself. Blake Mompher was born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and Chiari malformation, his family shared on his Facebook page. For Halloween, all it means is that the Momphers take Blake’s costumes to the next level to incorporate his wheelchair.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO