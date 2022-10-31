ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

West Ashley restaurant to close after 18 years

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After 18 years of service, Caroline’s Aloha Bar in Avondale will close its doors in November.

Caroline’s Aloha Bar announced on Friday that the restaurant will presently close on November 12.

“Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!” the owners said in a Facebook post .

The restaurant was previously called VooDoo Tiki Bar but was renamed in honor of its legendary bartender, Caroline, in 2020.

Caroline’s Aloha Bar will continue to host its weekly events through close.

The final events are as follows:

  • November 4: Drag and Dance
  • November 9: Yaass Queen Bingo
  • November 11: Drag and Dance
  • November 12: Last Huzzah Party

The bar will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. until November 12.

