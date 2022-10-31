NC dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say; Amber Alert briefly issued

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after kidnapping his son on Sunday, according to the Wendell Police Department.

On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.

Police said Andrew Scott Abrams, 34, took his 7-year-old son from that location and does not have legal custody of the child.

Officers issued an Amber Alert for the child. Investigators contacted the Raleigh Police Department after additional information was developed.

Both Abrams and his son were found in Raleigh, police said.

Abrams was arrested and charged with felonious restraint, abduction of a child and assault on a female.

Police said the child was not injured and is currently in the custody of his guardian.

