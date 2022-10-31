ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Meet and greet Monday for Glens Falls muralist

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27muka_0it76Smr00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Have you noticed something new going in at the alleyway between Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee? Two Chicago-based artists have been hard at work, painting the history of Glens Falls one square at a time.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

On Monday, one of the artists behind the mural is sticking around to talk to the community about the project, which was finished over the weekend. Michael Ferrarell will be at Charles R. Wood Theater at noon on Monday, for a meet-and-greet with anyone who wants to know about the process he and fellow artist Nicholas Capozzoli went through in order to learn about Glens Falls’ history and put it to brush.

The mural is one of three painted across Glens Falls, with the other two facing the street and sidewalk traffic. The effort has been at the core of the Arts District of Glens Falls project, which has also included painted electrical boxes and sidewalk stamps connecting city arts destinations.

‘AlgaeWatch’ equips citizens to help Lake George

In a NEWS10 interview on Friday , Ferrarell and Capozzoli explained that visiting a new place is nothing new for them. The duo has visited communities in Indiana, Iowa and Florida. Each time, they learn about the faces, names and places in the area’s local history, and plan out how best to bring it all to life.

The Wood Theater is located at 207 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls. It is a location on the Arts District sidewalk stamp trail, along with sites like the Chapman Museum and Cool Insuring Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights

Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds' second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays - and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Big Fires At Bloodville: An Industrial History

The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville in Saratoga County did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of Isaiah...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy