Thinking about heading to Athens for UT - Georgia? Tickets rise above $500.

By Dalton Hammonds
 4 days ago
Tickets prices ahead of this weekend's game between Tennessee and Georgia are climbing higher than Rocky Top.

If you want to see the matchup between the top-ranked Bulldogs and second ranked Volunteers Between the Hedges in person, it's going to burn a hole in your pocket.

Ticket selling websites across the board have the cost of a seat at more than $500 a pop.

Ticketmaster has the highest price currently listed, with the least expensive ticket currently selling for $665.

Prices could rise even higher as the week goes on with the teams expected to be ranked in the top 2 when the first College Football Playoff ranking come out later this week.

