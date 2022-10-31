Penguins recall forward Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

In 22 NHL games last season, Penguins forward Drew O’Connor had five points (three goals, two assists).

The Penguins have recalled forward Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL). In a corresponding transaction, forward Drake Caggiula has been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Appearing in eight AHL games this season, the left-handed O’Connor has six points (two goals, four assists).

Entering his third professional season, O’Connor, 24, played in 22 NHL games this season and scored five points (three goals, two assists) while averaging 10:17 of ice time per contest.

O’Connor, who typically plays center, was recalled two days after third-line center Jeff Carter suffered an undisclosed injury during a 3-1 road loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The team has yet to provide a substantive update on Carter’s status.

Caggiula, 28, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 23. In three NHL games this season, he has no points and has averaged 7:28 of ice time per contest.

With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Caggiula, a left-handed shot, has played in four games and has recorded one assist.

