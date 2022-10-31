ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Jefferson County Teen Sold Cocaine, Guns on Instagram, Feds Say

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLCUN_0it764vu00
Donye Peace booking photo.

An 18-year-old from Jefferson County was indicted earlier this month in federal court for allegedly selling cocaine and firearms via Instagram.

Donye "El Baggo" Peace faces four charges, including distribution of cocaine and unlicensed firearms trafficking.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, three other men are charged in connection to the operation. They allegedly "stood guard" when Peace met buyers in public areas.

The indictments were unsealed Friday.

According to court filings, Peace is alleged to have advertised the sale of cocaine through a "Local Pharmacy" link on his Instagram page.

Undercover ATF agents say they arranged drug deals via the "Local Pharmacy" and bought drugs from Peace and his co-defendant, Otis M. Patterson, 21. Authorities say that during the deal, a third defendant, Theodore Bradford, 18, stood guard with an AR-15.

At least one sale Peace made to an undercover agent in August was recorded on the agent's hidden camera, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court filings, after the success of his "Local Pharmacy" page, authorities say Peace set up a "Local Ammunition" page and began selling firearms over Instagram in a similar fashion. This allowed gun buyers to circumvent background checks required by licensed firearm dealers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Peace sold guns to undercover agents prior to his arrest.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Comments / 11

Kim Brailey
3d ago

So you can sell illegal guns and drugs on Facebook metaverse but get blocked for a picture of Hunter Biden.

Reply(1)
4
Related
kttn.com

Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri

Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to four years in prison on gun charge linked to shooting

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis felon to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while they were investigating a gun crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three charged in alleged shortchange scheme at Arnold Target store

A man and two women, all of Romanian descent, recently were charged in connection with an alleged shortchange scheme at the Target store in Arnold. The three are accused of stealing $800 from the store, 3849 Vogel Road, and they are suspected in similar schemes throughout the country, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 carjacking

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds

(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband

HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
HAZELWOOD, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
457
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy