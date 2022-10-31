Weston neighborhood hit again with antisemitic, hateful graffiti

Officials, faith leaders condemn antisemitic messages 02:14

FORT LAUDERDALE - For a second time this month, a Weston neighborhood has been targeted with a hateful attack.

On Sunday, residents at Hunter's Pointe woke up to find antisemitic messages spray-painted onto the entrance of the neighborhood in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive.

One resident said he thinks he knows who is behind this.

"It's upsetting because the people that are doing it, I think, are kids and they think it's funny. At some point that's a breakdown of our society because we really need to have parents be more responsible and teach their children a little bit better of what's right and wrong," said Jonathan Urban, who lives in the area.

The incident was the latest local incident of antisemitism, which has also jumped across the country.

"These incidents are just the latest in an alarming trend of extremist incidents across our state," said Sarah Emmon of the Anti-Defamation League, which has reported a 71 percent increase in extremist and antisemitic incidents in Florida between 2020 and 2021.

Monday morning, local and religious leaders from many faiths came together to speak against the hate, saying they fear acts like this will lead to violence.

"Enough is enough," said Pastor John White from Immanuel Temple. "Different yet united because we bleed the same color red. We have the same hurts, frustrations, disappointments because racism continues to rear it's ugly head."

"Silence is the oxygen that fuels antisemitism and racism. We are speaking out and we're not afraid or ashamed to call out whoever spews hate no matter who they are or how much influence they have," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

It's the third time something like this has happened in this area this month, officials say.

On Oct. 6, just hours after the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, residents in the Weston Hills neighborhood woke up to hate speech spray painted in their neighborhood. Pictures uploaded on their community Facebook page showed swastikas, racial slurs and words like "kill Jews" spray painted on a community bathroom wall.

"I want to be clear and concise here," Broward Mayor Michael Udine said. "There is not a place or space for antisemitism in Broward Country, not today, not tomorrow and not ever."

Leaders are urging people to call out hate and condemn it.

"Every American must take a stand against those who seek to spread messages of hate, fear and bigotry," said Imam Abdul Hamid Samar of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.

"Antisemitic and racist intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Those individuals who wish to threaten, cause harm, or evoke fear in our community will be arrested and charged to the letter of the law," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a statement.

The sheriff's office is investigating both incidents. Anyone with information could call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).