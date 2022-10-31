Students of the quarter at Edison

MILAN — School personnel recently named the following Edison High School students “Students of the Quarter."

The students were:

• Caleb Johnson (Art);

• Avery Gibson (Business);

• Carlos Figueroa Contreras, Mallory Jamison (EHOVE);

• Katee Bentley (HPE);

• Marina Moore, Logan Facemire, Grace Anderson, Ava Gardner (Language Arts);

• Kara Hahn, Marina Moore, Kourtney Balde, Rowen Smith (Math);

• Dana Gore, Emma Hall (Music);

• Nathan Dolsen, Mary Moon, Zachary Rang, Noah Proctor (Science);

• Christina Arnold, George Rhodes, Grace Anderson (Social Studies);

• Josh Thompson, Leah Gill, Lillian Kreglow (World Language).

The students received certificates of merit to acknowledge their accomplishment.

The “Student of the Quarter” was initiated in 1990 by the Edison faculty and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE). The purpose of the program is to honor and acknowledge students who achieve significant success in various academic fields.