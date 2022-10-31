ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders

By Max Lewis
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOyGa_0it74w0700

DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects.

A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017.

Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German

“Being here is definitely chilling,” Brynn Colin said. “It’s chilling.”

Nobody can encounter the towering structure without remembering the tragedy it’s forever associated with. Colin drove nearly three hours to see it for herself.

“No matter how many videos and pictures you see, being here is completely different,” she said.

Like so many, she said she’s followed the case since the beginning. When she heard of an arrest on Friday, she was stunned.

“You see the sketch comparisons and everything and I’m like this is it,” Colin said. “But then at the same time the sadness is never going to go away.”

What we know so far about the Delphi Murders

Even for locals who have taken the eerie walk to the bridge before, doing so after hearing of the arrest was different.

“The closer I got to the bridge the more nauseous I was feeling,” said Jessica Logsdon.

LLogsdon and her mother Jeanne live just outside Carroll County but felt compelled to visit. Both said they’re still in shock; 50-year-old Richard Allen was someone they’ve seen and even spoken to. His arrest in connection with the case is jarring.

“It’s amazing that someone could do that and be a part of this community and just watch everybody go through this,” Logsdon said. “It’s sickening.”

While Friday marked the day that so many had hoped for, mementos along the trail are a reminder that nothing can bring the girls back.

Search warrant: Delphi killer took souvenir, may have ‘staged’ murder scene

“It will bring the family closure of some sort but not totally,” Jeanne said.

People in this small community are now anxiously awaiting an answer to the question they’ve all been asking for so long: What happened on the bridge?

“I know so many people throughout the United States and beyond have followed this case so closely,” Colin said. “I’ve just prayed for the day to come and to finally be here, it’s overwhelming.”

Indiana State Police are set to hold a news conference on Monday to provide an update on the case. The families of Abby Williams and Libby German are expected to speak at that time as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iustv.com

Man arrested for murders of two teens in Delphi Indiana

Indiana State Police announced Monday that 50-year-old Richard M. Allen has been arrested for the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. In 2017, Abby and Libby were found dead half a mile away from where they were last seen in a wooded area of Delphi, Ind., after they had gone walking along Delphi Historic Trails and didn’t return. Police found footage and audio on one of the girls’ phones possibly of the killer.
DELPHI, IN
AMY KAPLAN

Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know

On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
DELPHI, IN
WKRC

Family speaks out after man charged with murder of 2 Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WSBT) — Family members are speaking out after police arrested a man in connection to the unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. After nearly six years, Indiana State Police on Monday officially announced an arrest in the high-profile Delphi murder of two teenage...
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

What we know about Richard Allen, charged in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen?  Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended.   2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record.  CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open. 
DELPHI, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS

For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
DELPHI, IN
casscountyonline.com

CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana

Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute

Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute. Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy