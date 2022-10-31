Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
Murder suspect, Donald Gross, indicted in shooting death of DeWayne Jackson
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office confirms that an indictment for the charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony was filed earlier this week against Donald Lennell Gross, 62, in the shooting death of 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson Sunday on August 21st. Gross […]
WRDW-TV
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting at an unknown RV park Wednesday on River Road. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road. Lord...
WRDW-TV
GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson. The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street. The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his...
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
wfxg.com
Driver killed in crash on Hatchaway Bridge Rd. identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in Friday morning's crash in Aiken County as twenty-year-old Haleigh M. Mahon-Smart. The investigation determined that Mahon-Smart's Volkswagon Golf was traveling West on Hatchaway Bridge Rd. at around 10 p.m. Thursday night when it left...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies seek missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Austan Nolen Sullivan was last seen Monday in the 1900 Block of Fairway Drive. According to his family, Sullivan may be suffering from mental health issues. It is unknown what...
WRDW-TV
One person injured in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper, where they found two people had broken into the camper and were still inside.
WRDW-TV
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
Man arrested, accused of stealing 28 golf carts in the Upstate
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.
WRDW-TV
Bond hearings set for parents in 2nd child’s death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings have been set for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death. Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center. Bond hearings have been set next...
Suspect in deadly police chase crash has felony warrants in several states
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that occurred from a suspect fleeing deputies along Gordon Highway.
WRDW-TV
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
GIRARD, Ga. - The pedestrian killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Burke County has been identified as the grandfather of Quinton Simon, a toddler who’s been missing for a month and is presumed dead. It’s another tragic turn and another death in the family. Burke...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody
UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
wach.com
Police searching for three alleged liquor store shoplifters
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying these three alleged shoplifters who took multiple liquor bottles from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on Oct. 28. The three women left the parking lot in a silver SUV. Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com...
Comments / 1