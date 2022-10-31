ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Related
WEAR

Pensacola man charged with trying to suffocate 86-year-old mother with dementia

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Pensacola man is charged with striking his 86-year-old mother who suffers from dementia and trying to suffocate her, according to an arrest report. Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with:. Attempted Homicide (two counts) Aggravated Battery on Person 65 Years...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man wanted in Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery arrested in Key West

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 36-year-old man wanted by police for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola was arrested in Key West Friday, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police say Tanner Morgan, 36, was arrested by US Marshals Friday after being wanted for robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard last month.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

22-year-old woman arrested in connection to Escambia County murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to Saturday's murder at an Escambia County home. The victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Escambia County deputies say he was found shot dead inside a home in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison

WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
PRICHARD, AL

