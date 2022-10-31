Read full article on original website
Mobile woman sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder: Mobile District Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a woman to life in prison without possibility of parole following a September guilty ruling from a Mobile County jury in connection to a 2019 murder, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile DA. Amber Kuta, was sentenced to life for abuse of corpse, as […]
WEAR
Man charged with firing gun near children in Escambia County neighborhood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 38-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly firing a gun near children in an Escambia County neighborhood. Anthony Ray Combrevis of Pensacola is charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and four counts of child abuse. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with trying to suffocate 86-year-old mother with dementia
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Pensacola man is charged with striking his 86-year-old mother who suffers from dementia and trying to suffocate her, according to an arrest report. Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with:. Attempted Homicide (two counts) Aggravated Battery on Person 65 Years...
WEAR
Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
WEAR
Man wanted in Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 36-year-old man wanted by police for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola was arrested in Key West Friday, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police say Tanner Morgan, 36, was arrested by US Marshals Friday after being wanted for robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard last month.
WEAR
Advocates for seniors praise caregivers who helped police catch Pensacola man abusing mom
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Advocates for seniors are praising the caregivers who Pensacola Police say helped catch a son trying to kill his elderly mother, who suffers from dementia, Wednesday night. Investigators arrested 54-year-old Christopher Asmar, saying he suffocated her with a pillow after hitting her with items. He's charged with...
WEAR
Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
KATC News
Florida man sentenced in murder of his girlfriend
Alana Michelle Vanmol-Zucarro of Pineville went missing in March 2019. Her body was found in April of that year, in St. Landry Parish.
WEAR
22-year-old woman arrested in connection to Escambia County murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to Saturday's murder at an Escambia County home. The victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Escambia County deputies say he was found shot dead inside a home in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore, charged with attempted murder in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was extradited to Escambia County for attempted murder Tuesday after being arrested last month in Atmore, Alabama. 38-year-old Jason Wayne Coleman is charged with homicide, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to Escambia County Corrections, Atmore Police arrested Coleman...
WEAR
Victim in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run identified as 53-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Highway 29 in Escambia County early Tuesday morning. The woman's daughters, Danielle Sommerfield and Kristy Figueroa, spoke with WEAR News Thursday afternoon about their now deceased mother, 53-year-old Lisa Rowe. The family...
WEAR
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for September homicide at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office made an arrest Tuesday for a shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex back in September. 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes, of Pensacola, is charged with homicide and possession with a deadly weapon by a convicted felon. According to deputies,...
WEAR
Troopers continue search for vehicle involved in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on Highway 29 in Escambia County this week. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning at 2:45 a.m. when the woman was trying to cross the street. Investigators say they're...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
niceville.com
Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison
WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
utv44.com
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament raises money for Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is expecting to raise $40,000 for the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch with their second annual golf tournament. All the money raised from the gold tournament goes to the program. Deputies come to the youth ranch from all across the...
