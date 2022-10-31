Blue Preview: Can Kentucky bounce back at improving Missouri?

When : Noon Saturday (Nov. 5).

TV : SEC Network.

Announcers : Play-by-play, Drew Carter ; analysis, Aaron Murray ; sideline, Lauren Sisler .

Radio : WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio : TBA.

Records : Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC); Missouri (4-4, 2-3 SEC).

Series history : Kentucky leads 8-4 and has won six of the past seven meetings.

Most recent meeting : Kentucky held off Missouri 35-28 on Sept. 11, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Line : Kentucky is favored by 2 points.

The story line

Coming off a disastrous showing in a 44-6 loss at Tennessee, Kentucky will seek to get its season back on the beam against an improving Missouri team that has either won or played its foe within one score in all five of its SEC games.

Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz led his team to a 23-10 road upset of then-No. 25 South Carolina last week. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will play host to Kentucky this Saturday. Jeff Roberson/AP

The number to watch

How many tackles for loss Kentucky surrenders . UK is 106th in the FBS in tackles for loss allowed, giving up 6.75 a game. That could be a problem against a Missouri defense that is 15th in the FBS in TFL, averaging 7.1 a game. Mizzou has 15 defenders with at least one tackle for loss and has three — linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (7.5), safety Martez Manuel (5.5) and defensive end Isiah McGuire (5.5) — with more than five.

Tennessee’s Juwan Mitchell, right, intercepts a pass intended for Dane Key this past Saturday. It was one of three picks UK QB Will Levis threw against the Vols. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The big threat

The Missouri defense . In SEC games, no one has scored more than 26 points vs. the Tigers — and that was No. 1 Georgia in a 26-22 come-from-behind victory. Otherwise, the Tigers have held South Carolina to 10, Vanderbilt to 14, Auburn to 17, Florida to 24. For the season, Missouri is 19th in the country in total defense (allowing 310.1 yards a game) and 31st in the country in scoring defense (21.5 points per game).

Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies (1) forces a Christopher Rodriguez fumble during Missouri’s 35-28 loss to Kentucky last season at Kroger Field. Carlies leads Mizzou in tackles in 2022 with 38. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

On the spot

Rich Scangarello . Through eight games of Scangarello’s first season running the Kentucky offense, the Wildcats’ attack has too often seemed disjointed and halting. Offensive line issues account for some of that, but it would certainly be a boon to the morale around the Kentucky football program if Scangarello’s offense could close 2022 on an uptick.

The mood

Is deflated . A Kentucky season that began with talk of challenging Georgia for the SEC East title has fallen well short of that level. Approaching the time when the Big Blue Nation’s attention will be split between football and basketball, a road win over a rising Missouri team would at least keep Cats backers plugged into the football season.