FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire was reported at the Old Fort Wednesday morning, prompting a response from firefighters and first responders. The fire was called out just before 1 a.m. In a video sent to WANE 15 News, fire trucks and first responders are seen lining Spy Run Avenue just outside the Old Fort. Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the property.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO