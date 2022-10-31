Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
WANE-TV
Night of Lights to brighten downtown Fort Wayne Thanksgiving Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s about to get lit. Night of Lights, when the holiday lights around downtown Fort Wayne are turned on for the season, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23. “Come together to celebrate Fort Wayne’s favorite community traditions and kick off the holiday season...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WANE-TV
Photos: Foggy morning in Fort Wayne
A thick blanket of fog fell over much of northeast Indiana Thursday morning. Many local school systems delayed classes, and some canceled altogether. Even with the disruption, the scenery was beautiful. Take a look at some pictures of the fog in Fort Wayne:. Did you snap a picture of this...
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of West Hamilton and Aboite Center roads. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
WANE-TV
Nearly 100 pets, farm animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a 911 call about a medical issue has now led to an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect. According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a residence in York Township Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. When the deputies arrived, around 50-100 domesticated pets and farm animals were found in “unsuitable conditions” inside the residence with no 911 caller to be found.
fortwaynesnbc.com
The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Are you interested in becoming a crossing guard? The city of Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll say yes. City officials are looking to fill crossing guard positions for Fort Wayne Community Schools. According to the job listing, the pay rate is...
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Old St. Joe Hospital’s final tower finally tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - They say the third times the charm, but old St. Joe Hospital neighbor Sharon Scrogham says that wasn’t the case. She says they’ve tried eight times in a week and a half to take down the final standing portion of the hospital.
WOWO News
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new president and CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne native, Andrew Gritzmaker has been named the next president of CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. Gritzmaker has served as CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne since 2019, and before that was Executive Director at Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House. He is a graduate of North Side High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Some parts of Old Fort a ‘total loss’ after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire was reported at the Old Fort Wednesday morning, prompting a response from firefighters and first responders. The fire was called out just before 1 a.m. In a video sent to WANE 15 News, fire trucks and first responders are seen lining Spy Run Avenue just outside the Old Fort. Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the property.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Poultry prices causing turkey troubles for food banks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Turkey is the talk of the town on Thanksgiving, but many are talking about inflation and the price of purchasing poultry. The USDA says the price of whole bird turkey is sitting at $1.99 per pound. This time last year, it was $1.15.
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
