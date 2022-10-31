ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven wins 16th straight volleyball district

The Grand Haven volleyball team earned their 16th straight Division 1 district title on Friday evening. The Bucs held off Zeeland East for the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-20). Izzy Whittaker had nine kills, while Kam Burbridge had eight blocks and six kills. Jillian Swierbut had five kills...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets to advance to district final game

The Montague volleyball team swept Orchard View in the Division 2 district semi-finals on Thursday at Fruitport. The Wildcats cruised past the Cardinals in three straight sets (25-14, 25-4, 25-7). Alissa Wynn racked up 13 aces and seven digs, while Jordan Netcott scored seven aces and made four digs. Anastasia...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans

Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven advances to district finals with win over Holland

The Grand Haven volleyball team put away Holland in the Division 1 district semifinal round on Wednesday evening at Holland. The Bucs sailed past Holland in three straight sets (25-13, 25-10, 25-15). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith chipped in 10 kills and six kills respectively, while Taylor Smaka added 18...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Catholic Central sweeps Mason County Eastern advances to district finals

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team held off Mason County Eastern to win the Division 4 district semi-final match on Wednesday. The Crusaders got the win in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-23). Claire LaVigne filled a stat line with 13 assists, 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces for the...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City cruises past White Cloud to earn District Championship

The Kent City volleyball team faceD-off against White Cloud Thursday evening in a Division 3 district final match-up. The Eagles overpowered the host school, winning in 3 sets to earn their first district championship since 2016. From the opening serve, it was clear that Kent City came to play. They...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby sweeps Hesperia to win volleyball district

Hesperia took everything Shelby could dish out in Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 district championship match at Mason County Central, and didn’t flinch. But, in the end, the Tigers were able to prevail in three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18 to win their second straight district title, punching their ticket to next week’s regional tournament.
HESPERIA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores falls in district finals to Traverse City Central

The Sailors battled hard but fell short in four close sets to Traverse City Central (25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 21-25). “It’s been a great season,” said coach Kathy Hellmann. “The ladies went out playing hard.”. Ava Dunn led the way with 12 kills and two aces, while Kyann...
High School Football PRO

Muskegon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Belding Area High School football team will have a game with Oakridge High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MUSKEGON, MI
High School Football PRO

Whitehall, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fruitport High School football team will have a game with Whitehall High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont sweeps Tri-County advances to Friday night championship match

The Fremont volleyball team held off Howard City Tri County on Thursday evening in the Division 2 district semi-final round. The Packers got the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-19). Kendall Barnhart led the Packers with eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Sage Vandenberg added 13 kills and...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City slips past Morley Stanwood in five sets

The Kent City volleyball team squared off against Morley Stanwood in Wednesday district semifinal action. The league rivals had met twice before in the 2022 season, both teams winning a match. Both teams relied heavily on their hard hitters to begin the match. Lila Hoisington and Alaina Christiansen led for...
KENT CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy