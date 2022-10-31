Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven wins 16th straight volleyball district
The Grand Haven volleyball team earned their 16th straight Division 1 district title on Friday evening. The Bucs held off Zeeland East for the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-20). Izzy Whittaker had nine kills, while Kam Burbridge had eight blocks and six kills. Jillian Swierbut had five kills...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon moves on to district final with five set win over Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon volleyball team won a back-and-forth match against Western Michigan Christian in the Division 3 district semi-final round on Thursday evening at Fennville. The Norse topped the Warriors in five sets (25-16, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8). “The girls played so hard and kept their composure in a very...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets to advance to district final game
The Montague volleyball team swept Orchard View in the Division 2 district semi-finals on Thursday at Fruitport. The Wildcats cruised past the Cardinals in three straight sets (25-14, 25-4, 25-7). Alissa Wynn racked up 13 aces and seven digs, while Jordan Netcott scored seven aces and made four digs. Anastasia...
localsportsjournal.com
It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans
Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
Football Frenzy preview: Teams square off in district finals
The playoffs continue this weekend as district championships are up for grabs.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven advances to district finals with win over Holland
The Grand Haven volleyball team put away Holland in the Division 1 district semifinal round on Wednesday evening at Holland. The Bucs sailed past Holland in three straight sets (25-13, 25-10, 25-15). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith chipped in 10 kills and six kills respectively, while Taylor Smaka added 18...
localsportsjournal.com
Healthy, confident Muskegon Big Reds prepare for district title game against Coopersville
Muskegon Big Red football coach Shane Fairfield never lacks confidence when talking about his team. Such is the case again this season as the Big Reds face the Coopersville Broncos with a Division 3 district championship on the line. Going into the 7 p.m. game on Friday, the Big Reds...
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central sweeps Mason County Eastern advances to district finals
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team held off Mason County Eastern to win the Division 4 district semi-final match on Wednesday. The Crusaders got the win in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-23). Claire LaVigne filled a stat line with 13 assists, 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces for the...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City cruises past White Cloud to earn District Championship
The Kent City volleyball team faceD-off against White Cloud Thursday evening in a Division 3 district final match-up. The Eagles overpowered the host school, winning in 3 sets to earn their first district championship since 2016. From the opening serve, it was clear that Kent City came to play. They...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby sweeps Hesperia to win volleyball district
Hesperia took everything Shelby could dish out in Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 district championship match at Mason County Central, and didn’t flinch. But, in the end, the Tigers were able to prevail in three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18 to win their second straight district title, punching their ticket to next week’s regional tournament.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores falls in district finals to Traverse City Central
The Sailors battled hard but fell short in four close sets to Traverse City Central (25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 21-25). “It’s been a great season,” said coach Kathy Hellmann. “The ladies went out playing hard.”. Ava Dunn led the way with 12 kills and two aces, while Kyann...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport Calvary Christian reaches finals with sweep of Muskegon Heights
The Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball team cruised past Muskegon Heights in the Division 4 district semi-final match on Wednesday evening held in Custer at Mason County Eastern. The Eagles breezed by the Tigers in three sets (25-2, 25-13, 25-8). Ella Dykman led the way with 16 kills and nine aces,...
Muskegon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Belding Area High School football team will have a game with Oakridge High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Whitehall, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fruitport High School football team will have a game with Whitehall High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
localsportsjournal.com
Ground attack, defense key to Muskegon Catholic fortunes against Reed City in Division 6 district title game
The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders will be counting on its ground game to come through again on Friday night. The Crusaders will travel to Reed City to take on the Coyotes in a Division 6 district championship game. The Coyotes, members of the Central States Activities Association (CSAA), bring a...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont sweeps Tri-County advances to Friday night championship match
The Fremont volleyball team held off Howard City Tri County on Thursday evening in the Division 2 district semi-final round. The Packers got the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-19). Kendall Barnhart led the Packers with eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Sage Vandenberg added 13 kills and...
localsportsjournal.com
Hesperia gets past Holton in four sets in Wednesday district volleyball action
The Hesperia volleyball team got the upper hand over Holton in the Division 3 district semi-final round on Wednesday evening. The Panthers took down the Red Devils in four sets (22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21). Hesperia advances to the district finals to face Shelby at Mason County Central on Thursday. Game...
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, weekend schedules
Caledonia’s Theren Sanders pounced on three fumbles last week and two of them resulted in Fighting Scots touchdowns. That’s not all that Sanders picked up, either. Sanders nabbed Grand Rapids Player of the Week honors in a poll that closed on MLive.com Friday morning.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City slips past Morley Stanwood in five sets
The Kent City volleyball team squared off against Morley Stanwood in Wednesday district semifinal action. The league rivals had met twice before in the 2022 season, both teams winning a match. Both teams relied heavily on their hard hitters to begin the match. Lila Hoisington and Alaina Christiansen led for...
Comments / 0