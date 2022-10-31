Hesperia took everything Shelby could dish out in Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 district championship match at Mason County Central, and didn’t flinch. But, in the end, the Tigers were able to prevail in three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18 to win their second straight district title, punching their ticket to next week’s regional tournament.

HESPERIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO