ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Halloween safety tips with NYS Police

By Chelsea Lovell
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU7pt_0it72dP800

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trooper James O’Callaghan with New York State Police shared some safety tips to keep everyone safe this Halloween.

Starting with candy, Trooper O’Callaghan advises parents to check their kids’ candy before they let them eat it.

Homemade goodies or anything handed out in sandwich baggies should be avoided. O’Callaghan says, “you just don’t know what is in them.”

Also be sure to get rid of any loose candy and anything in wrappers that looks like it might have been tampered with. Something else to look out for is candy that might actually be a drug-infused edible.

It is unlikely that these will be handed out because they are expensive, but it is still possible.

“Make sure it’s all wrapped in its original wrapping, it’s store bought and you recognize the name,” O’Callaghan said. “No loose candy. I say that because edibles are now legal in New York. That’s marijuana-based with THC in it. And if your child consumes that, you’re looking at a four-hour to a full-day high. So, that might actually be an M&M, it might be a Skittle, it might be a gummy bear. Those things, if they’re loose without being in that store wrapper, sealed, throw that out.”

Packaging for edibles can look very similar to regular candy products, so be on the lookout.

For safety on the roads, Trooper O’Callaghan recommends parents get glow-up sticks to put on their kids. It will not only help them spot their child easier, but it will also make them more visible to drivers at night.

“To be safe while driving, don’t drive distracted, don’t be intoxicated, and the other big thing is speed. As simple as that sounds, just your car rolling through some of these neighborhoods might be just fast enough,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

From Friday to today, O’Callaghan says New York State Police have arrested over 140 people for DWI and investigated over 570 traffic collisions. Unfortunately, it’s expected that there will be more tonight. Be safe and have a happy Halloween!

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strategy Shift: How U.S. Border Patrol, CBP agents are addressing the Southern Border migrant surge digitally

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – There has been a record amount of migrants this year caught illegally crossing our Southern Border with Mexico, according to data from U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection. News 4 was granted exclusive access to Border Patrol and CBP operations, to see how federal agents in Western […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Shapiro keeps double digit lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro is maintaining a double digit lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the latest Pennsylvania Governor race polling. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Shapiro with 54% support to Mastriano’s 40%. There were just 2% of voters planning to select a third party candidate and 4% undecided. Support for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy