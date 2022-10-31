Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift, OL Penei Sewell not spotted at practice
Wednesday afternoon update: No practice: OL Penei Sewell (personal), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), CB A.J. Parker (hip), OL Matt Nelson (calf), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), CB Chase Lucas (ankle). Limited practice: LB Derrick Barnes (knee), C Frank Ragnow (foot), DE Charles Harris (groin), WR Josh Reynolds (back). ALLEN PARK...
Lions expect 3 defenders back at practice, open FB Jason Cabinda’s 21-day window
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions expect to start working some defensive reinforcements back at Tuesday’s practice while opening the 21-day window for fullback Jason Cabinda. Dan Campbell also expects running back D’Andre Swift to work through the week of practice before evaluating where he’s at ahead of this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year Lions head coach said earlier this week he regretted giving Swift as much work as he did last weekend. But Campbell had a more optimistic viewpoint the next day, saying, “I do think he feels better now.”
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson surprised by destination, not the trade from Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- New Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had a feeling something might but coming at the trade deadline. But the 2019 first-round pick never thought he’d land in Minnesota via the Detroit Lions, sticking inside the NFC North. The Lions traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 9
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) host the Green Bay Packers (3-5) in Week 9 action from Ford Field. Detroit has lost five straight, and the Packers are struggling to get it clicking with their young pass catchers. This post serves as a fantasy guide while running through matchups...
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson says T.J. Hockenson trade ‘hits close to home’
ALLEN PARK -- First-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and T.J. Hockenson spent the last three-plus years rising through the Detroit Lions’ organization side by side. Johnson was an offensive quality control coach when Hockenson was the eighth overall pick in 2019. He was promoted to tight ends coach, guiding Hockenson through the vital second and third seasons of his young career. Johnson then took over as offensive coordinator ahead of this year. And the 36-year-old coordinator didn’t hold back in saying he’s feeling the impact of the Hockenson trade to the Minnesota Vikings on a personal level.
Lions hope to limit mistakes after not scoring in second half since Week 4
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been outscored 48-0 in the second half of their last three games. Turnovers, penalties and coaching mistakes have marred the team during this stretch, in which they’ve fallen to 1-6 while riding a five-game losing streak. Detroit’s most recent second-half scoring play...
