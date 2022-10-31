ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Lions expect 3 defenders back at practice, open FB Jason Cabinda’s 21-day window

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions expect to start working some defensive reinforcements back at Tuesday’s practice while opening the 21-day window for fullback Jason Cabinda. Dan Campbell also expects running back D’Andre Swift to work through the week of practice before evaluating where he’s at ahead of this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year Lions head coach said earlier this week he regretted giving Swift as much work as he did last weekend. But Campbell had a more optimistic viewpoint the next day, saying, “I do think he feels better now.”
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson says T.J. Hockenson trade ‘hits close to home’

ALLEN PARK -- First-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and T.J. Hockenson spent the last three-plus years rising through the Detroit Lions’ organization side by side. Johnson was an offensive quality control coach when Hockenson was the eighth overall pick in 2019. He was promoted to tight ends coach, guiding Hockenson through the vital second and third seasons of his young career. Johnson then took over as offensive coordinator ahead of this year. And the 36-year-old coordinator didn’t hold back in saying he’s feeling the impact of the Hockenson trade to the Minnesota Vikings on a personal level.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com

