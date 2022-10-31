ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions expect to start working some defensive reinforcements back at Tuesday’s practice while opening the 21-day window for fullback Jason Cabinda. Dan Campbell also expects running back D’Andre Swift to work through the week of practice before evaluating where he’s at ahead of this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year Lions head coach said earlier this week he regretted giving Swift as much work as he did last weekend. But Campbell had a more optimistic viewpoint the next day, saying, “I do think he feels better now.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO