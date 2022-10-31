Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City cruises past White Cloud to earn District Championship
The Kent City volleyball team faceD-off against White Cloud Thursday evening in a Division 3 district final match-up. The Eagles overpowered the host school, winning in 3 sets to earn their first district championship since 2016. From the opening serve, it was clear that Kent City came to play. They...
localsportsjournal.com
Can Hart girls win unprecedented sixth straight state cross country title?
Going into the season, the Hart girls’ cross country team expected to be contending for what would be an unprecedented sixth straight state championship. Fast forward ahead to the present time and the Pirates find themselves in the MHSAA Division 3 state finals. But accomplishing the feat, something no...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon moves on to district final with five set win over Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon volleyball team won a back-and-forth match against Western Michigan Christian in the Division 3 district semi-final round on Thursday evening at Fennville. The Norse topped the Warriors in five sets (25-16, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8). “The girls played so hard and kept their composure in a very...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven advances to district finals with win over Holland
The Grand Haven volleyball team put away Holland in the Division 1 district semifinal round on Wednesday evening at Holland. The Bucs sailed past Holland in three straight sets (25-13, 25-10, 25-15). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith chipped in 10 kills and six kills respectively, while Taylor Smaka added 18...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets to advance to district final game
The Montague volleyball team swept Orchard View in the Division 2 district semi-finals on Thursday at Fruitport. The Wildcats cruised past the Cardinals in three straight sets (25-14, 25-4, 25-7). Alissa Wynn racked up 13 aces and seven digs, while Jordan Netcott scored seven aces and made four digs. Anastasia...
localsportsjournal.com
It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans
Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport gets by Whitehall in five sets, moves on to district championship game
The Fruitport volleyball team clawed back from a two-set deficit to take down Whitehall in the Division 2 district semi-finals on Thursday evening at Fruitport. The Trojans bounced back to win the match in five sets (17-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12). Sadie Haase led for the Trojans with 14 kills,...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont sweeps Tri-County advances to Friday night championship match
The Fremont volleyball team held off Howard City Tri County on Thursday evening in the Division 2 district semi-final round. The Packers got the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-19). Kendall Barnhart led the Packers with eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Sage Vandenberg added 13 kills and...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby sweeps Hesperia to win volleyball district
Hesperia took everything Shelby could dish out in Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 district championship match at Mason County Central, and didn’t flinch. But, in the end, the Tigers were able to prevail in three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18 to win their second straight district title, punching their ticket to next week’s regional tournament.
localsportsjournal.com
Tradition rich Oakridge, Belding set to do battle for a Division 5 district crown
MUSKEGON– — Two high school football teams with plenty of tradition will go at it Friday night. The Oakridge Eagles host the Belding Black Knights at 7 p.m. with a Division 5 district football title on the line. Oakridge advanced to the district final game after shutting out...
localsportsjournal.com
Healthy, confident Muskegon Big Reds prepare for district title game against Coopersville
Muskegon Big Red football coach Shane Fairfield never lacks confidence when talking about his team. Such is the case again this season as the Big Reds face the Coopersville Broncos with a Division 3 district championship on the line. Going into the 7 p.m. game on Friday, the Big Reds...
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central sweeps Mason County Eastern advances to district finals
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team held off Mason County Eastern to win the Division 4 district semi-final match on Wednesday. The Crusaders got the win in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-23). Claire LaVigne filled a stat line with 13 assists, 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces for the...
localsportsjournal.com
Ground attack, defense key to Muskegon Catholic fortunes against Reed City in Division 6 district title game
The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders will be counting on its ground game to come through again on Friday night. The Crusaders will travel to Reed City to take on the Coyotes in a Division 6 district championship game. The Coyotes, members of the Central States Activities Association (CSAA), bring a...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City slips past Morley Stanwood in five sets
The Kent City volleyball team squared off against Morley Stanwood in Wednesday district semifinal action. The league rivals had met twice before in the 2022 season, both teams winning a match. Both teams relied heavily on their hard hitters to begin the match. Lila Hoisington and Alaina Christiansen led for...
