Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday. The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire in Campbell Co. vacant house under investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire that is under investigation. Firefighters say they responded at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday to a house on Leesville Road to find fire coming out of a front window. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lexington Police Department still fundraising for mounted unit

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is still $15 thousand short of its fundraising goal to help take care of its mounted unit. The department has to feed and clean the animals twice a day, seven days a week. Officers have started training the horses ahead of the...
LEXINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dasa retires

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their own, a K9 named Dasa, as she retires. According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dasa was the agency’s first female Patrol K9 and began her career in 2018 with Deputy Sonny Daniels.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dispelling rumors after a shooting

After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
WDBJ7.com

One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired. After arriving at the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Staunton man facing charges after armed standoff

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person has been arrested following an armed standoff in Augusta County. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of New Hope Road. Deputies responded to a request for a welfare check,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department handles vehicle on fire

During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County. The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property. According to the Responding Fire online...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg gas station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gas station in Lynchburg was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 10:20 p.m. to a Shell station at 7719 Timberlake Rd for a report of a structure fire and found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
FARMVILLE, VA

