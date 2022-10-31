Read full article on original website
WSET
Number of reported shootings down 30% in Lynchburg despite violent weekend: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in the community have been concerned about recent gun violence throughout Central Virginia. Earlier this week, there were three shootings within 48 hours in Lynchburg. ABC13 News reached out to Lynchburg Police for data on the number of shootings this year compared to 2020...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WSET
Man charged with 'brutal murder' of Roanoke woman found shot dead in parking lot
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A murder on October 8 left Elizabeth Hensley dead and her murderer on the loose, according to law enforcement. It was more than two weeks before 47-year-old Matthew Griffin was arrested on October 24. Griffin was charged with second-degree murder on November 4. On...
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday. The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.
wfxrtv.com
Fire in Campbell Co. vacant house under investigation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire that is under investigation. Firefighters say they responded at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday to a house on Leesville Road to find fire coming out of a front window. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly.
WDBJ7.com
Lexington Police Department still fundraising for mounted unit
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is still $15 thousand short of its fundraising goal to help take care of its mounted unit. The department has to feed and clean the animals twice a day, seven days a week. Officers have started training the horses ahead of the...
wfxrtv.com
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dasa retires
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their own, a K9 named Dasa, as she retires. According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dasa was the agency’s first female Patrol K9 and began her career in 2018 with Deputy Sonny Daniels.
chathamstartribune.com
Dispelling rumors after a shooting
After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired. After arriving at the...
WSET
Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
cbs19news
Staunton man facing charges after armed standoff
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person has been arrested following an armed standoff in Augusta County. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of New Hope Road. Deputies responded to a request for a welfare check,...
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department handles vehicle on fire
During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County. The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property. According to the Responding Fire online...
WSET
'Now justice could be served:' Victim's family reacts to arrest of Danville Mall shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A suspect in the shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning, the Danville Police Department said. On Saturday night one man died and witnesses were terrified after a shooting at the Danville Mall. DPD identified the victim as 26-year-old Danville-native Tyshais Dashawn King.
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gas station in Lynchburg was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 10:20 p.m. to a Shell station at 7719 Timberlake Rd for a report of a structure fire and found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building.
WHSV
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
