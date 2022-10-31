Read full article on original website
Hochul, Zeldin ramp up get-out-the-vote rallies with powerhouse headliners as Election Day nears
Gov. Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin are kicking their campaigns into high gear as they enter the final stretch ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Hochul, seeking to boost Democratic turnout as she contends with a tighter-than-anticipated governor’s race, rallied Thursday in Manhattan with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Central NY House race between Conole, Williams could shift balance of power in Washington
When Central New Yorkers choose a new member of Congress on Tuesday, the vote could have consequences well beyond a redrawn House district that includes Syracuse, Utica and Rome. The battle between Francis Conole, a moderate Democrat, and Brandon Williams, a conservative Republican, has become one of the nation’s most...
Poll: House race between Francis Conole, Brandon Williams comes down to wire
Democrat Francis Conole has opened a razor-thin lead over Republican Brandon Williams in the final days of their race in Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to a new poll published today. Conole leads Williams 46-42% among likely voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or...
Mayor: Gov. Hochul is a strong partner in fight against crime (Guest Opinion by Ben Walsh)
Ben Walsh is the 54th mayor of Syracuse. Fear-mongering political ads are obscuring an urgent fact for the people of New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul has been a strong partner in the fight against crime. Hochul took office as the pandemic spurred rising violence and property crime here and across the nation. She’s risen to the challenge.
Harold Brown Jr., NY assemblyman, Onondaga County legislator, dead at 90
Harold “Hal” Brown Jr., a former New York state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator, has died at the age of 90. Brown served more than two decades in elected office — first as a county legislator from 1979 to 1988 and then as an assemblyman from 1989 to 2002.
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The...
Seed-to-sale, net terms and advertising: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
NY’s $200 million cannabis fund: Webber & Willis may hold serious conflicts of interest
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown happening tomorrow, then get tickets before they sell out!. NY Cannabis Insider has learned that the two high-profile individuals selected to manage a $200 million state cannabis fund may hold significant conflicts of interest that could place New York’s social equity-focused rollout in precarious ethical waters.
Shot fired at family home of US House candidate Pat Harrigan in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan,...
New York lands another project tied to chip industry
A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
What are the top 10 most common fast food chains in New York?
When it comes to fast food in New York, Dunkin is king, according to a recent list from Stacker. The site compiled a list of the top 10 most common fast food chains in the state based on data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. The chains are ranked by number of locations in New York as of 2021.
Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
Oprah endorses Fetterman over Dr. Oz; some Netflix shows not on new ad tier: Buzz
November surprise? Oprah Winfrey endorsed John Fetterman over her old pal Dr. Mehmet Oz in next week’s Pennsylvania Senate election. Winfrey previously said she wouldn’t comment on the hotly contested race, but said Thursday she supports Fetterman, a Democrat, over Oz, a Republican whom she launched to fame as a regular guest on her daytime talk show nearly 20 years ago (leading to his own show “The Dr. Oz Show”). “I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, according to the Associated Press.
168 pounds of marijuana seized; 2 arrested in CNY drug trafficking ring, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Police seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people who were a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Central New York, deputies said Thursday. Donnelldo Madrid, 33, of Liverpool, and Michael J. Queior, 43, of Fulton, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and...
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
New state football poll: 2 new teams in polls after semifinal wins
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the latest edition of its football rankings, and 19 teams from Section III are ranked. Holland Patent (No. 24 in Class C) and Frankfort-Schuyler (No. 10 in 8-Man) joined the polls after picking up wins in the semifinals last weekend.
Central NY toddler killed in car crash, 6 others taken to the hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — A 3-year-old girl from Central New York died in a single-car crash that injured six others in Otsego County Wednesday night. Around 8:54 p.m., a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield when it went off the road, struck an embankment and partially overturned, according to a news release from the State Police.
3 more ideas for stopping trucks from hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge (Your Letters)
Digital ‘toll booth’ would stop over-height trucks. Just wanted to share a comment about the recurring problem of trucks crashing into the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway (”Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say,” Nov. 1, 2022). I have...
The Avett Brothers book extra Beak & Skiff show in CNY after first sells out
The Avett Brothers band added a new show at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette on Friday, May 19 after selling out their original May 20 date. The show will start at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 11 and can be purchased through dspshows.com. It’s $83 after fees in advance, or $91 day-of.
Section III girls and boys soccer regional playoff schedule
Ten teams from Section III will take part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Associations girls and boys soccer playoffs. Sub-regional games are set for Wednesday and regional games on Saturday. Here is the schedule for Section III teams. >> State girls soccer brackets.
