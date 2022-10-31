November surprise? Oprah Winfrey endorsed John Fetterman over her old pal Dr. Mehmet Oz in next week’s Pennsylvania Senate election. Winfrey previously said she wouldn’t comment on the hotly contested race, but said Thursday she supports Fetterman, a Democrat, over Oz, a Republican whom she launched to fame as a regular guest on her daytime talk show nearly 20 years ago (leading to his own show “The Dr. Oz Show”). “I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, according to the Associated Press.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO