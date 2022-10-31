ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 1

Related
Syracuse.com

Hochul, Zeldin ramp up get-out-the-vote rallies with powerhouse headliners as Election Day nears

Gov. Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin are kicking their campaigns into high gear as they enter the final stretch ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Hochul, seeking to boost Democratic turnout as she contends with a tighter-than-anticipated governor’s race, rallied Thursday in Manhattan with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Syracuse.com

NY’s $200 million cannabis fund: Webber & Willis may hold serious conflicts of interest

See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown happening tomorrow, then get tickets before they sell out!. NY Cannabis Insider has learned that the two high-profile individuals selected to manage a $200 million state cannabis fund may hold significant conflicts of interest that could place New York’s social equity-focused rollout in precarious ethical waters.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

New York lands another project tied to chip industry

A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack

Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oprah endorses Fetterman over Dr. Oz; some Netflix shows not on new ad tier: Buzz

November surprise? Oprah Winfrey endorsed John Fetterman over her old pal Dr. Mehmet Oz in next week’s Pennsylvania Senate election. Winfrey previously said she wouldn’t comment on the hotly contested race, but said Thursday she supports Fetterman, a Democrat, over Oz, a Republican whom she launched to fame as a regular guest on her daytime talk show nearly 20 years ago (leading to his own show “The Dr. Oz Show”). “I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, according to the Associated Press.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Syracuse.com

New state football poll: 2 new teams in polls after semifinal wins

Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the latest edition of its football rankings, and 19 teams from Section III are ranked. Holland Patent (No. 24 in Class C) and Frankfort-Schuyler (No. 10 in 8-Man) joined the polls after picking up wins in the semifinals last weekend.
Syracuse.com

Section III girls and boys soccer regional playoff schedule

Ten teams from Section III will take part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Associations girls and boys soccer playoffs. Sub-regional games are set for Wednesday and regional games on Saturday. Here is the schedule for Section III teams. >> State girls soccer brackets.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy