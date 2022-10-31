ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse football hasn’t won at Heinz Field – er, Acrisure Stadium – since 2001 (6 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Like Syracuse football’s beloved Dome, Pittsburgh’s home venue received a new name this year. Heinz Field is now Acrisure Stadium. The famous scoreboard ketchup bottles have been taken down, though one is set to reappear somewhere else in the stadium. Another small piece of football tradition and history in the Northeast is gone.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Scouting the 2022-23 Syracuse men’s basketball team (Letter from the Editor)

How good will the team be this year? Will they make the tournament? Those are the questions Syracuse basketball fans always ask each fall. Two exhibition wins are in the books and the regular season starts Monday when SU hosts Lehigh. So I asked Donna Ditota and Mike Waters, who have both spent the past three decades covering the men’s basketball team for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, to share their insights with our readers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch lose to Checkers, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to overcome a two-goal deficit, but were unable to overtake the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 loss tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum. After giving up two goals, Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored just 12 seconds apart in the third period...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?

Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

