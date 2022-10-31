Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse football hasn’t won at Heinz Field – er, Acrisure Stadium – since 2001 (6 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Like Syracuse football’s beloved Dome, Pittsburgh’s home venue received a new name this year. Heinz Field is now Acrisure Stadium. The famous scoreboard ketchup bottles have been taken down, though one is set to reappear somewhere else in the stadium. Another small piece of football tradition and history in the Northeast is gone.
Scouting the 2022-23 Syracuse men’s basketball team (Letter from the Editor)
How good will the team be this year? Will they make the tournament? Those are the questions Syracuse basketball fans always ask each fall. Two exhibition wins are in the books and the regular season starts Monday when SU hosts Lehigh. So I asked Donna Ditota and Mike Waters, who have both spent the past three decades covering the men’s basketball team for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, to share their insights with our readers.
Where to find former Syracuse players and Syracuse natives in various pro basketball leagues
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With the NBA season already in full swing and the G League about to start tonight, here’s a quick look at where former Syracuse players, Syracuse natives and players of other interest are making their basketball money this year:
Axe: Jim Boeheim, Felisha Legette-Jack trying to lead Syracuse basketball back where it belongs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jim Boeheim was surprised that you were surprised. Asked in mid-October if his team would qualify for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Syracuse men’s basketball head coach said he absolutely thought his Orange would return to the Big Dance.
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Syracuse’s centers: Jesse Edwards is the starter, but ‘those other two guys better be ready’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Le Moyne
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-70 win against Le Moyne in an exhibition game Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. LEM 70 SYR 73 Final by Nate Mink on...
Syracuse Crunch lose to Checkers, 3-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to overcome a two-goal deficit, but were unable to overtake the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 loss tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum. After giving up two goals, Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored just 12 seconds apart in the third period...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football visits Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium for an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 5 (11/5/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Syracuse is nursing some wounds after back-to-back...
See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Poll results: Who are the best Section III field hockey players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best field hockey players in Section III this fall. East Syracuse Minoa’s Alessandra Fernandez (8 goals, 2 assists) and Mollie Comstock (110) dominated the voting for the Salt City Athletic Conference with over 8,000 first place votes.
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack earns first win despite sloppy performance
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
It hasn’t been great when Syracuse starts its backup QB. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson could change that
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has finished above .500 only twice since 2012. In the nine seasons between then and now, the Orange also hasn’t gone wire-to-wire with a single quarterback taking the majority of the snaps in all 12 games.
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning Syracuse alum Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
Westhill downs Marcellus to win girls volleyball Section III Class B championship
Chittenango, N.Y. — In a rematch of last year’s Section III girls volleyball championship, Westhill avenged its loss and defeated Marcellus 3-0 Friday night at Chittenango High School. Westhill dominated Marcellus in two matchups earlier this season. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs 3-0 twice this year.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0