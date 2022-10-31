ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro

The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
IGN

Ballads of Hongye - Official Release Date Trailer

Ballads of Hongye is a unique city-builder strategy game. As the local magistrate, you must carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County as you discover a unique story. Ballads of Hongye releases on November 15 on Steam. The game will also be released on the Epic Games Store in the near future.
IGN

Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide

Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation 4. God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison. God of War Ragnarok is out on PS5 and PS4 on...
IGN

Sparks of Hope Pristine Peaks Side Quests

With the warm shoals of your first planet behind you, it's time to tackle Pristine Peaks' side quests. The second planet in Sparks of Hope boasts another broad range of side quests, from finding penguins to battling a giant, Darkmess-covered Rabbid ballerina. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock the Pristine Peaks secret zone.
IGN

Plan B: Terraform - Official Announcement Trailer

Plan B: Terraform is a sci-fi management sandbox game that tasks you with managing a newly discovered planet. Mine resources, process and transport them to the cities to keep colonizing and growing the population. Plan B: Terraform is coming to Steam in early 2023.
IGN

Shatter Remastered Deluxe - Official Launch Trailer

Shatter returns with Shatter Remastered Deluxe bringing 4K resolution support, 120 fps and an array of visual improvements. Shatter Remastered Deluxe is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review

After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
IGN

Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month

Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Performance Analysis

Sony Santa Monica returns with a second serving of God of War, and this time around we have the new generation of consoles entering the mix. The PlayStation 5 is significantly more powerful than the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is reflected in the modes and outputs available. Right from loading you are asked to choose between Favor Resolution or Favor Performance, with the former offering the highest pixel quality and the latter offering higher frame rates. A third toggle is also available that turns a High Frame Rate mode on or off for each. Either way, these are big leaps over last generation.
IGN

How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status

Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
IGN

The Box - Official Trailer

The Box tells the story of Hatzín (played wonderfully by the non-professional newcomer Hatzín Navarrete), a young teenager from Mexico City who travels to northern Mexico to collect the remains of his father, which have been found in a communal grave amidst huge skies and an empty landscape. On the way home, Hatzín spots a man and is instantly convinced he is his father. Adamant, he forces his way into the man’s life and becomes involved in what he believes is the family business—the exploitative recruitment of factory workers.
IGN

Game Scoop! 698: Spoiler-Free God of War Ragnarok Opinions

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Jada Griffin -- are discussing God of War Ragnarok, PSVR2, early '80s games, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the...
IGN

Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
IGN

Sparks of Hope Brothers in Arms Quest

Brothers in Arms is a Pristine Peaks side quest that works a bit differently than most of the quests you've completed until now. It limits your available heroes and prioritizes speed over offense, but it's also the only way to get a unique weapon skin for Luigi. This Sparks of...
IGN

EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.

