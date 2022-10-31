Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Adele reveals the correct pronunciation of her name
(NEXSTAR) – We’ve been saying it wrong all along. During a recent Q&A session in Los Angeles, Adele revealed how people have been saying her name incorrectly all these years when she listened to a recorded question from a London-based fan. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?” Adele...
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
Robert B. Reich: Musk must relinquish Twitter
Just three days after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he posted a tweet advancing the baseless allegation that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House, who was assaulted Friday at the couple’s home, had been drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute. The police found Pelosi, 82, attacked with a hammer inside his home by a man, David DePape, who had entered through the back door, seeking the Speaker. ...
Myhighplains.com
Musical Guest: Jonathan Foster playing at Leftwoods tonight
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Comments / 0