North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
After channeling trailblazing music icons with her siblings, North West decided to get into the spookiness of Halloween with a completely different look. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable while attending Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

North dressed up as an alien for the celebration. Her head was completely covered in a bald, red alien head with bulging black eyes while her mouth had dried blood dripping out of it.

In a video uploaded on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, North sits in a glam chair while getting her prosthetics done. North styled her incredible makeup with a baggy black T-shirt dress that had orange graphic patterns on it as well as a cropped, zip-up shoulder-length sweatshirt.

West’s shoe style is often sporty and comfortable. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for often wearing chunky Yeezy sneakers, including custom designs, as well as fluffy slide sandals by children’s brands including Akid. However, in recent months, she’s also adopted an edgy aesthetic, wearing styles like leather combat boots and Balenciaga’s nameplate platform Crocs clogs . West has also worn her first pair of high heels publicly in May 2022; formerly, she was frequently known to wear Kardashian’s high-end footwear around the house as a toddler— even her $1,700 mirrored Balenciaga boots. Now that she’s evidently begun wearing more styles in public, only time will tell if they’ll become signatures as she grows up.

Comments / 49

JANET PEREZ
3d ago

yes, you can tell she's part of the fam, already at her young age, she's already acting like the whole family a pretty black girl, at her age she already changing her looks, she's learning how to be superficial just like her fam

Reply(1)
17
BBM
4d ago

Why would a child have a ring with a chain connected in her nose🙄?

Reply(8)
51
Annette Arias Johnson
3d ago

Feel sorry for those kids what a life they must have with those two idiots for parents!!

Reply
23
