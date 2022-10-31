ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
MIAMI, FL
fox5atlanta.com

State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home

ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Blue alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former DeKalb commissioner convicted of extortion

ATLANTA - A federal jury has convicted a former DeKalb County commissioner of extortion. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sharon Barnes Sutton was found guilty of extorting a DeKalb County subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract. Court documents alleged Sutton demanded monthly payments ranging from $500 to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta unveils new police car design

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth officers attempt to help stranded driver leads to arrest

DULUTH, Ga. - A Duluth police officer's attempted to help a stranded driver ended up ending with an arrest. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say Thursday, the officer was on Buford Highway near Duluth Highway Thursday when he noticed a vehicle broken down on the side of the road.
DULUTH, GA

