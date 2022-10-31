Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
fox5atlanta.com
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
fox5atlanta.com
Blue alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous.
fox5atlanta.com
Ciera Breland disappearance: Renewed hope for answers as new documentary premieres
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - More than 8 months after new mother Ciera Breland was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek with her husband, a new documentary is providing new intimate details about the search for her. Breland was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24 leaving...
fox5atlanta.com
Former DeKalb commissioner convicted of extortion
ATLANTA - A federal jury has convicted a former DeKalb County commissioner of extortion. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sharon Barnes Sutton was found guilty of extorting a DeKalb County subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract. Court documents alleged Sutton demanded monthly payments ranging from $500 to...
fox5atlanta.com
Houston police searching for Atlanta man in deadly stabbing
Police said the suspect stabbed another Atlanta resident to death. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
fox5atlanta.com
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones in 2022 Georgia midterm election
ATLANTA - Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election. In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta unveils new police car design
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents complain about deplorable housing conditions at Decatur apartments
When the FOX 5 I-Team got a call about the conditions at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, they went to work. What the I-Team's Dana Fowle found prompted a large county sweep of the property.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman now considered dead increases reward for suspect’s arrest
ATLANTA - Allahnia Lenior’s mom wants two things: to lay her daughter to rest, and for the guys allegedly responsible for her death to brought to justice. "I say to you, where is she?" said Jannette Jackson. "Can I have her body and have a funeral?" Jackson said the...
fox5atlanta.com
'Bottom of hell': 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic complains of conditions inside Atlanta penitentiary
ATLANTA - "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is speaking on what he's alleging is terrible conditions and treatment at the federal prison in Atlanta in which he is currently incarcerated. Writing on Instagram Thursday, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, described his life in the U.S. Penitentiary in...
fox5atlanta.com
Meeting being held in response to youth violence in Gwinnett County
LILBURN, Ga - School safety in Gwinnett County has been in the news a lot this year with multiple school scares throughout the county. Parents like Erika Wimberly are concerned. "I intentionally moved to Gwinnett County because I thought it was safe," she said. Some recent scares include a gun...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth officers attempt to help stranded driver leads to arrest
DULUTH, Ga. - A Duluth police officer's attempted to help a stranded driver ended up ending with an arrest. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say Thursday, the officer was on Buford Highway near Duluth Highway Thursday when he noticed a vehicle broken down on the side of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
