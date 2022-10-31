Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Historic Courthouse in Mankato to display greenlighting for local Veterans
Trisha Anderson's dedication to helping those in need explains why she accepted the position of Executive Director for Partners for Housing. The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the warm temperatures the state is seeing. Mankato Public Safety: change batteries...
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
KEYC
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Trisha Anderson's dedication to helping those in need explains why she accepted the position of Executive Director for Partners for Housing. The DNR says it is due to increased wildfire risk from to the dry conditions, wind, and the warm temperatures the state is seeing. Mankato Public Safety: change batteries...
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?
A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died. An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety: change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, as many people are changing their clocks for Daylight Saving, authorities say it is a great time to test and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The alarms provide early warning in case of a fire or elevated levels of carbon monoxide,...
KEYC
Portion of Warren St. temporarily closing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, portion of Warren Street between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue in Mankato will be temporarily closed. Crews will be working on a gas main replacement project. The road is expected to open back up Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting. A detour using Monks Ave....
Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. According to the...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
knuj.net
TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY
A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
Convicted drug dealer facing new sale charges
A convicted drug dealer is facing new charges after he crashed into a light pole in St. Peter last year. Joshua David Vezina, 35, of Bloomington, was charged in Nicollet County Court Tuesday with felony 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales. He’s also charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
KEYC
Caring Canine Maisy surprises patients at Mankato hospital
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Meet Maisy, a four-year-old golden retriever, and one of the newest “Caring Canines” at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Maisy surprises patients with a smile, a much-needed cuddle, and some relaxation during their visits. “It’s great. I’ve never seen a dog in...
KEYC
Mankato United Way marks November as a time for Grateful Giving
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November marks the season of gratitude, especially for Greater Mankato Area United Way; for them, everyday this month is a day for Grateful Giving. Each day this month, they’re asking the community to be mindful for what they have, and to give back to local organizations working to prevent hunger and homelessness, like the regional homeless response teams, they’ve released a calendar of daily reasons to be grateful; adding 25 or 50 cents a day to a piggy bank.
KEYC
MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event
Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-2-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Near record breaking highs in the mid-70s expected...
KEYC
Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
KEYC
St. Peter students cultivate plants using soil with origins from ‘out of this world’
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
KEYC
Fairmont CTE program partners with community organizations
For a special spin on the classic Monte Cristo recipe, Kelsey and Lisa went to one of their favorites in the kitchen, Molly Loe of Happy Thyme Cooking!. Martin County kicks off new library initiative that puts books on wheels (FINAL) Updated: 1 hour ago. Lisa and Kelsey spoke to...
KEYC
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 121 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be celebrating all weekend long as the organization observes its 121st anniversary. The Blue Earth County Historical Society was founded on November 7, 1901, with the task to collect, preserve and present the history of Blue Earth County for present and future generations.
KEYC
MCHS: Daylight Savings can cause health risks
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend, we turn our clocks back one hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. Early sunday morning, at 2 a.m., Clock go back an hour. While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy... There are some impacts that come with changing the clocks twice a year.
Comments / 0