Sublette County, WY

pinedaleroundup.com

Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands

SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
MARBLETON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

BLM Plans to Conduct Prescribed Burns in Sublette County

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) plans to conduct slash pile prescribed burns on multiple lands managed by the Pinedale Field Office and associated partners this fall and winter. Any burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions that...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Toss your pumpkins in the trash

LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
LANDER, WY

