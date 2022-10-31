LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.

LANDER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO