pinedaleroundup.com
Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands
SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
sweetwaternow.com
BLM Plans to Conduct Prescribed Burns in Sublette County
PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) plans to conduct slash pile prescribed burns on multiple lands managed by the Pinedale Field Office and associated partners this fall and winter. Any burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions that...
oilcity.news
Trial begins for Natrona County man accused of shaking infant, inflicting traumatic brain injury
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of a former Fremont County deputy sheriff accused of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his infant foster child began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Jarrett Gage Vargas, 32, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and a lesser charge of child abuse...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
wyo4news.com
Toss your pumpkins in the trash
LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
