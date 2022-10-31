It seems fitting that the General Election and Veterans Day will be in the same week. On Tuesday, community members have the opportunity to make their voices heard on elected officials at the state level as well as choosing a new Chilton County Schools superintendent. (A sample ballot can be found on Page 12.) Several amendments to the state constitution, some of which are simply housekeeping measures to update the language, are also on the ballot. Information about these can be found at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/ballot-measures/statewide. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO