United Way receives donation from Alabama Power, Clanton
Alabama Power and the city of Clanton collectively donated a $2,536 check to the United Way at Clanton City Hall on Nov. 3. Clanton Councilwoman Mary Mell Smith presented the check to United Way of Central Alabama board members Yolanda Fox and Brandi Niles-Fleming. Niles-Fleming is the new United Way...
Curtis Smith remembered as dedicated public servant
Long-time community leader Curtis Smith of Isabella passed away at the age of 89 on Oct. 29. Smith will be remembered by many for his dedication to Chiton County through serving with multiple nonprofits, the Chilton County Board of Education and his career as an educator. Smith’s impact went beyond...
OPINION: Celebrate your freedom
It seems fitting that the General Election and Veterans Day will be in the same week. On Tuesday, community members have the opportunity to make their voices heard on elected officials at the state level as well as choosing a new Chilton County Schools superintendent. (A sample ballot can be found on Page 12.) Several amendments to the state constitution, some of which are simply housekeeping measures to update the language, are also on the ballot. Information about these can be found at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/ballot-measures/statewide. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Oct. 26-31. Bleeding Non-Traumatic: 100 Block Park Drive North. Blood Pressure Check: 400 Block Kendall Estates Place. Smoke Investigation: Battle Circle and Searcy Lane. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Medical Center Drive. Fall: 2800 Block 7th Street South. Fall: 800 Block Studdard Drive. Difficulty Breathing: 100 Block...
Butterfly Bridge breaks ground on phase two, honors Cobb
Ten years after opening its doors to the Chilton County community, Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center broke ground on phase two of its facility in Clanton with a ceremony on Nov. 3. Operation “Expanding Our Wings” will add a training and conference center, a forensic medical exam suite, staff offices and additional therapy rooms.
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Robby Gene Smitherman to Stephanie Lynn Smitherman. Angel De Jesus Rojas Hernandez to Alma I. Vazquez Tello.
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Oct. 27-Nov.2. Alex Rojas to Ruben Rojas for $1,000 for Lot No.1 in Block L of the City of Jemison. Fredrick R. Berrey Jr. to Julius Michael Atchison for $67,500 for Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 15 East. October 28.
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Manslaughter-Family-Gun-Domestic Violence: County Road 28, Clanton. Domestic-Harassment-Family: County Road 59, Verbena. Carrying a Pistol Unlawfully, Methamphetamine-Possess: County Road 508, Marbury. Fraud-Identity Theft: County Road 194, Clanton. October 27. Theft-From Residence, less than $500: County Road 359, Clanton. Theft-From Residence, less than $500: County...
