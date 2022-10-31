Dollar General opens new Fayetteville location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dollar General announced Monday morning it has opened its doors to a new store location in Fayetteville.

In addition to the national and private branded products Dollar General carries, the new Fayetteville location on East Huntsville Road includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Fayetteville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To celebrate the opening of the new Fayetteville location, Dollar General says its plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

The addition of the Fayetteville store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has reportedly awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com .

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Fayetteville community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here . The store is located at 2409 E Huntsville Rd.

