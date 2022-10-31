ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy’s newest building begins construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is building a new multispecialty building in West Springfield to bring primary care, outpatient therapy services and occupational medicine to patients. Mercy celebrated the groundbreaking of their new building located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St. The facility will include 11,000 square feet of space and twelve exam rooms for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

More Small Businesses Get Federal ARPA Money

(KTTS News) — The Greene County Commission has announced its fifth round of ARPA money for small businesses. UPDATE: The county issued corrected information Friday morning. Commissioners awarded more than $825,000 to 69 businesses this time as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Due to the large number...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

No Active Shooter At Hillcrest High School

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have been clearing classrooms after someone called 911 this morning claiming that six people had been shot at Hillcrest High School. Police say there was no active shooter and the threat is not credible. The school district evacuated students. One man was arrested at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
CARTHAGE, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death

(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy