FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
Mercy’s newest building begins construction
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is building a new multispecialty building in West Springfield to bring primary care, outpatient therapy services and occupational medicine to patients. Mercy celebrated the groundbreaking of their new building located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St. The facility will include 11,000 square feet of space and twelve exam rooms for […]
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
KYTV
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
KTTS
More Small Businesses Get Federal ARPA Money
(KTTS News) — The Greene County Commission has announced its fifth round of ARPA money for small businesses. UPDATE: The county issued corrected information Friday morning. Commissioners awarded more than $825,000 to 69 businesses this time as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Due to the large number...
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
KTTS
No Active Shooter At Hillcrest High School
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have been clearing classrooms after someone called 911 this morning claiming that six people had been shot at Hillcrest High School. Police say there was no active shooter and the threat is not credible. The school district evacuated students. One man was arrested at...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death
(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
