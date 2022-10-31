ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU football adds commitment from four-star Red Oak safety

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The TCU Horned Frogs football program received a treat on Halloween with another major commitment.

Four-star safety Warren Roberson announced his commitment to the Frogs Monday morning with a commitment video on his Twitter page.

Roberson stars at Red Oak High School, located just south of DeSoto and north of Waxahachie.

Roberson is a Top 250 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Roberson is listed as the No. 228 prospect nationally and the No. 17 at his position.

Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds Roberson is the second-highest rated prospect in TCU’s class with North Mesquite receiver Cordale Russell being the top guy.

Roberson runs track and plays on both sides of the ball at Red Oak. He ran a 23.40 200 as a junior and had a handful of 100-meter times between 11.00 and 11.27 as a sophomore in Spring 2021.

Safeties coach Paul Gonzales and recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington led the charge.

TCU’s 2023 class now ranks 23rd in the country and fifth in the Big 12 with Texas Tech and Baylor slotted ahead of the Horned Frogs at No. 22 and No. 21.

