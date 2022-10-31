ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How Garrett Williams' injury changes the outlook on the 2022 Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — The injury bug started showing itself early. After one week the Syracuse Orange saw two impactful starters, linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore, sidelined for the season. The Orange lost receiver Isaiah Jones two weeks later, defensive lineman Terry Lockett the next. Another defensive lineman, Denis Jaquez Jr., joined those four just before they bye.
Syracuse football vs. Pittsburgh: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 10

Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like a lifetime ago we were talking about a 6-0 record, the places a top-25 team in the nation could go if they kept winning, and how the #22 Syracuse Orange could increase the respect they were being given nationally. That lifetime has lasted two weeks, and two losses later the question has shifted from where the Orange can go to when they'll turn things around.
What you need to know about SU football's Week 10 opponent: the Pittsburgh Panthers

Syracuse, N.Y. — Over the course of 121 seasons of Syracuse Orange football, there has been one program that has stood on the opposite sideline more than any other. It's a series that combines close proximity with a highly competitive atmosphere, and the 78th chapter of the story featuring the Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers promises to offer more of the same.
TOYOTA HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: J-D's Cadence Milligan

TOWN OF DEWITT — Congrats to Cadence Milligan on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week. The junior setter for Jamesville-Dewitt tallied 34 assists in the Red Rams' 3-1 win over Central Square Wednesday night. The victory sends J-D to the Section III Class Championship where they'll face Fulton on Saturday.
'Dinosaur Adventure' roars into Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Once again, the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse will be transforming itself to house guests of epic proportions. Dinosaur Adventure will be giving guests the rare opportunity to travel back in time and experience the prehistoric age — about 65 million years ago. On Saturday and...
Syracuse dentist offering annual free services on Veterans Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the 11th year in a row, Dr. Joan Laura in Syracuse will be continuing to provide free dental services to veterans for Veterans Day. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. It's a history that runs in the family. Dr. Laura's father, the late Dr. John...
Holiday Nights returning to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse this December

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has announced the return of its Holiday Nights event. The event features light displays, carolers, performers, campfires and other entertainment for the holiday season, the zoo said. Holiday Nights runs Fridays and Saturdays from December 2nd through December 17th from 5 p.m....
'Disney On Ice' coming to Syracuse next month

Families, it's time to get ready to see your favorite Disney characters live! Disney On Ice presents its "Let's Celebrate" tour, which is coming to the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The interactive show will have audiences on their feet and singing along with more...
Thomas R. Proctor Park in Utica to be renovated

Utica, NY — Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri unveiled the design for a state-of-the-art new inclusive playground at Thomas R. Proctor Park on Tuesday. The new playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old playground at the outdated park, which deteriorated and past its useful life. The new playground was designed and will be installed by BCI Burke Company, one of the nation’s leading providers of playground equipment. It is a custom design for the City of Utica specifically.
Destiny USA announces extended holiday shopping hours

Syracuse, NY — As shoppers get ready to buy holiday gifts, Destiny USA in Syracuse is announcing extended hours. The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen on Black Friday which is November 25th. It will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For a list of the extended hours in November and December click here.
Landmark Theatre holding fundraiser to pay for restroom expansion project

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Following suggestions and complaints from the Syracuse community, the Landmark Theatre is launching a fundraiser to expand its restrooms. Through the 10,000 flush campaign, the Landmark Theatre is asking the community for 10,000 flushes of $25 each. The campaign will fund the ‘greatest restroom expansion’ in...
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested in elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — Madison County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested three people in connection with a string of burglaries targeting Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in Morrisville. Deputies said on three separate dates, suspects broke into the school and stole property. The burglaries happened on October 28 at approximately 12:30...
