Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like a lifetime ago we were talking about a 6-0 record, the places a top-25 team in the nation could go if they kept winning, and how the #22 Syracuse Orange could increase the respect they were being given nationally. That lifetime has lasted two weeks, and two losses later the question has shifted from where the Orange can go to when they'll turn things around.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO