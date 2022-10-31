Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
How Garrett Williams' injury changes the outlook on the 2022 Syracuse Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — The injury bug started showing itself early. After one week the Syracuse Orange saw two impactful starters, linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore, sidelined for the season. The Orange lost receiver Isaiah Jones two weeks later, defensive lineman Terry Lockett the next. Another defensive lineman, Denis Jaquez Jr., joined those four just before they bye.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse football vs. Pittsburgh: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 10
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like a lifetime ago we were talking about a 6-0 record, the places a top-25 team in the nation could go if they kept winning, and how the #22 Syracuse Orange could increase the respect they were being given nationally. That lifetime has lasted two weeks, and two losses later the question has shifted from where the Orange can go to when they'll turn things around.
cnycentral.com
What you need to know about SU football's Week 10 opponent: the Pittsburgh Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Over the course of 121 seasons of Syracuse Orange football, there has been one program that has stood on the opposite sideline more than any other. It's a series that combines close proximity with a highly competitive atmosphere, and the 78th chapter of the story featuring the Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers promises to offer more of the same.
cnycentral.com
TOYOTA HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: J-D's Cadence Milligan
TOWN OF DEWITT — Congrats to Cadence Milligan on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week. The junior setter for Jamesville-Dewitt tallied 34 assists in the Red Rams' 3-1 win over Central Square Wednesday night. The victory sends J-D to the Section III Class Championship where they'll face Fulton on Saturday.
cnycentral.com
Roll-over crash in Jefferson County results in driver being airlifted to Syracuse hospital
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a collision between two cars in Jefferson County that resulted in a driver being airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse on Thursday, November 3. Troopers say around 9 a.m., a 63-year-old driver from St. Lawrence County was driving west on...
cnycentral.com
'Dinosaur Adventure' roars into Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Once again, the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse will be transforming itself to house guests of epic proportions. Dinosaur Adventure will be giving guests the rare opportunity to travel back in time and experience the prehistoric age — about 65 million years ago. On Saturday and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Airport easing frustrations ahead of winter travel season with additional parking
SYRACUSE N.Y. — As families plan their holiday trips, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is on its way toward adding new parking spots to make sure no one gets stuck without a place to keep their car. Traveling often comes with stress and anxiety from catching a flight to...
cnycentral.com
Red panda cub born at Syracuse zoo as part of endangered species program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A red panda cub has been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse as part of a program to save the endangered species, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday morning. The female cub was born to 7-year-old mother Simone and 10-year-old father Ketu on...
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: NY-22 nominees Francis Conole and Brandon Williams participate in debate on NBC3
SYRACUSE N.Y. — With Election Day less than a week away, Congressional candidates Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams participated in a debate on Wednesday hosted by NBC3. The two nominees are seeking to represent Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District after both won their party’s primaries in...
cnycentral.com
Helicopter and police swarm Syracuse's northside, ghost gun found prompting arrests
Syracuse, N.Y. — Warning, the video above includes strong language. Authorities descended on the north side of Syracuse Wednesday evening, seeking suspects in two traffic stops. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination or 'GIVE' operation initiated a traffic stop along the 500 block of Park Street for...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse dentist offering annual free services on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the 11th year in a row, Dr. Joan Laura in Syracuse will be continuing to provide free dental services to veterans for Veterans Day. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. It's a history that runs in the family. Dr. Laura's father, the late Dr. John...
cnycentral.com
Holiday Nights returning to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse this December
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has announced the return of its Holiday Nights event. The event features light displays, carolers, performers, campfires and other entertainment for the holiday season, the zoo said. Holiday Nights runs Fridays and Saturdays from December 2nd through December 17th from 5 p.m....
cnycentral.com
Syracuse community offers support to local activist after fire destroys his home
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Tragedy struck local activist, Clifford Ryan on Monday, October 31 after a fire burned and damaged a majority of his home. Members of the community are showing their support by donating to a GoFundMe set up to help the OG’s Against Violence Founder after the fire.
cnycentral.com
'Disney On Ice' coming to Syracuse next month
Families, it's time to get ready to see your favorite Disney characters live! Disney On Ice presents its "Let's Celebrate" tour, which is coming to the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The interactive show will have audiences on their feet and singing along with more...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga DA prefers to handle CN-S student case considering the nature of the charge
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old Cicero-North Syracuse student was charged after threatening school violence, says the Onondaga County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said her motive appears to be the result of a recent argument with another student. Onondaga County district attorney, William Fitzpatrick, said he's not sure...
cnycentral.com
Thomas R. Proctor Park in Utica to be renovated
Utica, NY — Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri unveiled the design for a state-of-the-art new inclusive playground at Thomas R. Proctor Park on Tuesday. The new playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old playground at the outdated park, which deteriorated and past its useful life. The new playground was designed and will be installed by BCI Burke Company, one of the nation’s leading providers of playground equipment. It is a custom design for the City of Utica specifically.
cnycentral.com
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
cnycentral.com
Destiny USA announces extended holiday shopping hours
Syracuse, NY — As shoppers get ready to buy holiday gifts, Destiny USA in Syracuse is announcing extended hours. The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen on Black Friday which is November 25th. It will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For a list of the extended hours in November and December click here.
cnycentral.com
Landmark Theatre holding fundraiser to pay for restroom expansion project
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Following suggestions and complaints from the Syracuse community, the Landmark Theatre is launching a fundraiser to expand its restrooms. Through the 10,000 flush campaign, the Landmark Theatre is asking the community for 10,000 flushes of $25 each. The campaign will fund the ‘greatest restroom expansion’ in...
cnycentral.com
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested in elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — Madison County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested three people in connection with a string of burglaries targeting Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in Morrisville. Deputies said on three separate dates, suspects broke into the school and stole property. The burglaries happened on October 28 at approximately 12:30...
Comments / 0