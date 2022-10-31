Kanye West Calls Out Mother Of George Floyds Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit, Stephen Jackson Enters The Chat

Kanye West uses Instagram to respond to the mother of George Floyd’s daughter over the $250M lawsuit, Stephen Jackson immediately responds by telling Ye to address him.

Kanye West’s remarks on the death of George Floyd have created a firestorm of backlash along with his antisemitic comments . Ye has stood firm in the fact he should be able to question Floyd’s death but eventually apologized . Ye expressed his viewpoint that Floyd died from an overdose in the now-deleted Drink Champs interview . Ye reportedly got this stance after he viewed Candace Owen’s “BLM” documentary . We all watched Floyd’s murder via social media and know he died from a knee to the neck. Shortly after the comments, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a lawsuit for $250M against Ye for the comments.

Kanye West Calls Out The Mother Of George Floyds Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit, Stephen Jackon Responds Defending The Family

Yesterday Ye used his Instagram to respond to the mother of George Floyds’ daughter Roxie Washington. During the George Floyd protest, Kanye reportedly donated $2M to Floyd’s daughter. So the thought that Washington is reportedly considering moving forward with a $250M defamation lawsuit is not sitting well with Ye.

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE,” Ye started his post. “I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!” “I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank!” Ye continued. “How much did BLM give???? Many gave words. I ACTED.” “Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars…,” “When I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting. You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy.”

Elsewhere in the post, Ye told Roxie to “get some business” and made fun of the hat she was wearing in the clearly outdated picture. After Ye’s post Stephen Jackson entered the chat to address Ye. Jackson stated Roxie could care less about what he thinks of her hat before calling Ye out for wearing “bullsh*t and then marking it up to sell to your people”.

“U say stupid s**t u get stupid prizes. Nobody asked you to say nothing about George Floyd but you decided to say on your own” said Jackson, “U put G name in your mouth speaking false s**t. Self inflicted wounds. Coppin please now them pockets getting hurt.”

Jackson also responded to Ye revealing he gave George Floyd’s daughter $2M and claims his daughter only received $250k due to how the money was distributed.

“That’s how u know your donation wasn’t genuine u don’t even know how much u gave them,” he said.

Jackson ended his video by telling Kanye to address him and not the family while telling Ye to come and see him. You can watch Stephen Jackson’s full video below.