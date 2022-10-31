APD veteran of 20 years named city’s new police chief

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens named interim police chief Darin Schierbaum as the city’s new police chief on Monday.

Schierbaum had been serving as the interim chief since Rodney Bryant retired in June. Dickens launched a nationwide search and said Schierbaum shared his vision for Atlanta public safety.

“He has earned my trust, the respect of our community, and the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department. A proponent of 21st Century Policing, Chief Schierbaum will continue building deep ties between the Atlanta police and the community they serve,” he said.

Schierbaum says he thanks Dickens for the opportunity to continue to serve the department and city.

“Atlanta is the city I love, where I have made my home for the last 20 years. I can think of no greater privilege than to continue being able to serve the residents of this great city alongside the civilian and sworn personnel who serve in a Constitutional, committed, competent and compassionate manner every single day,” Schierbaum said. “We will continue to aggressively target gangs, drugs and illegal guns in our city, while also deepening the bonds of trust and service between the force and the community.”

Schierbaum joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after he spent 11 years with Johnson County Illinois Sheriff’s Department.

APD promoted him to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2009, captain in 2013, major in 2015 and deputy chief in 2020.

Throughout his career with APD, Schierbaum has headed the Community-Oriented Policing Section and the department’s training.

Schierbaum holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Herzing University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University in Public Safety Administration.

